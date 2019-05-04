A lot happened in 63 minutes of soccer Tuesday.
The Tomah Timberwolves scored six goals in the first half and four goals in the first 18 minutes of the second half to overwhelm La Crosse Logan in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls match April 30 at Logan High School.
It was Tomah's second straight win and second straight shutout.
The game was ended in the 63rd minute due to the 10-goal rule.
"It was a cold and rainy night, but things clicked," Tomah coach Katie Spiers said.
Hannah Drinkman led Tomah's goal-scoring assault with three goals. Lexi Spiers and Maleah Fowler both scored two goals, while Casie Lasko, Shani Tiber and Sammy Spang all scored one.
Rachel Venner and Lillie McMullen dished off assists.
Hannah Adler was Tomah's goalkeeper in the first half. She played 45 minutes without recording a save. Emma Koboski was the goalkeeper for the final 18 minutes and recorded one save.
Two days later, the Timberwolves dropped a 5-0 decision at home against West Salem. The Panthers took control by scoring two goals in the first 12 minutes. Spiers said the Timberwolves were able to mount "several attacks but couldn't find the goal." She said part of the problem is a banged-up front line that is battling injuries.
Spiers said Adler made several solid saves for the Timberwolves and ended the contest with seven.
The Timberwolves' record is 2-6-1 overall and 2-5-1 in the MVC.
The Timberwolves travel to Sparta Tuesday, May 7 and return home Thursday, May 9 to host Holmen in a 5 p.m. contest at Veterans Field. Tomah and Holmen battled to a 1-1 tie when the two teams met April 16 in Holmen.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
