The Tomah High School softball team got to play one-fourth of last year's Division 1 state tournament field at Sun Prairie Saturday. The Timberwolves were steamrolled by defending champion Sun Prairie before settling down in a competitive 4-2 loss to Oak Creek.
Tomah's record fell to 3-4.
Sun Prairie pitcher Maggie Gardner, who struck out 24 in three state tournament contests last season, struck out 10 Tomah batters in just four innings before a reliever pitched the fifth. Gardner will continue her softball career next season at the University of Wisconsin.
Tomah committed seven errors against Sun Prairie, and only one run given up by Timberwolves' starting pitcher Ella Plueger was earned. All 11 of Sun Prairie's hits were singles.
Tomah held a 2-0 lead over Oak Creek before the Knights rallied with two runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
Plueger pitched a complete game for the Timberwolves. She hurled seven innings without a walk or strikeout.
Josie Mathison and Savannah Murphy both had two hits for the Timberwolves with Mathison cracking a home run. Emma Van Treese drew a pair of walks.
Tomah's next home contest is Tuesday, April 23 vs. La Crosse Aquinas at 5 p.m. at Allan Gerke and Sons Field. Seven of Tomah's next eight contests are at home.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reaches at steve.rundio@lee.net.
SUN PRAIRIE 10 TOMAH 0
Tomah;000;00−0;2;7
Sun Prairie;115;21−10;11;0
Pitchers: T - Plueger, Van Treese (4). S - Gardner, Johnson (5). W - Gardner. L - Plueger.
Hitters: T - Sherwood (1-for-2), Shamhart (1-for-2). S - Radlund (2-for-4), Gardner (2-for-4), Knoernschild (2-for-3).
OAK CREEK 4 TOMAH 2
Tomah;100;010;0−2;7;2
Oak Creek;000;022;x−4;9;0
Pitchers: T - Plueger. O - Binelas. W - Binelas. L - Plueger.
Hitters: T - Mathison (2-for-4, home run, 2 runs), Murphy (2-for-4, double), Shamhart (double), Van Treese (2 walks).
