The Tomah High Schools softball played a tough schedule in 2019, and coach Dan Wall hopes the payoff begins this week.
The Timberwolves will open the WIAA Division 1 tournament with a Regional semifinal contest at Waunakee. Tomah was assigned the 10th seed in the Verona Sectional.
The Timberwolves will take a 9-13 record into the contest.
"We did play a really tough schedule," Tomah coach Dan Wall said. "I hope that playing tough teams and being in close games, whether we win or lose. will prepare us for the postseason games and future seasons."
Wall said he didn't know much about Waunakee, which finished fourth in the eight-team Badger North Conference.
"They are a quality team from a quality conference," Wall said. "I feel we have a very good chance against them. I would say they are built similarly to us, so it should be a fun and exciting game."
Tomah finished the regular season May 14 with a 9-0 home loss to Mississippi Valley Conference champion Onalaska. The loss left the Timberwolves with a 5-7 MVC mark.
Onalaska pitcher Sara Kraus struck out 12 and scattered five hits.
Tomah's Meghan Perry had three hits, including two doubles, while leadoff hitter Josie Mathison had two hits.
Wall said his team experienced ups and downs during the regular season.
"I felt that our main issue was consistency," Wall said. "Sometimes that was game to game, and sometimes it was inning to inning."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
