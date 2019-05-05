The normally lethal batting order of the Tomah High School softball team cooled off last week, and the result was a pair of losses.
The Timberwolves produced just six hits in a 10-3 Mississippi Valley loss to La Crosse Logan April 30 at Allan Gerke and Sons Field and went scoreless the last three innings in a 4-3 nonconference setback May 2 at Black River Falls.
The losses dropped Tomah’s record to 6-10.
Tomah got the longball going against La Crosse but not much else. Josie Mathison belted a two-run homer, Alyssa Whaley cracked a solo homer and Journey Smith cracked a double, but the rest of the output consisted of three singles.
Smith accounted for three of Tomah’s eight hits, including a double, against Black River Falls.
The Timberwolves’ Saturday home matchup against Sparta was rescheduled for May 16.
The Timberwolves host Wisconsin Rapids in a nonconference game Monday, May 6 and travel to La Crosse Aquinas for an MVC contest the following day.
LA CROSSE LOGAN 10 TOMAH 3
Logan 004 005 1−10 13 2
Tomah 012 000 0−3 6 1
Pitchers: L—Havlik. T—Plueger, VanTreese (6). W—Havlik. L—Plueger.
Hitters: L—Havlik (3-for-4, 2 doubles), Davis (2-for-3). T—Mathison (home run, two RBI), Whaley (home run), Smith (2-for-2, double)
BLACK RIVER FALLS 4 TOMAH 3
Tomah 100 200 0−3 8 2
B. River Falls 102 001 x−4 8 2
Pitchers: T—VanTreese, Plueger (5). B—NA. W—NA. L—Plueger.
Tomah hitters: Mathison (2 walks), Smith (3-for-4, double).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.