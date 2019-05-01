The Tomah High School softball team scored 11 runs in the first inning, and they keyed a doubleheader split against Eau Claire Memorial Friday in Tomah.
Coach Dan Wall’s team won the first game 15-5 before losing the second contest 3-2. Tomah emerged from the nonconference split with a 6-8 record.
Sammie Shamhart belted a grand-slam home run, and Alyssa Whaley also sent one over the fence. The Timberwolves amassed 19 hits in the opener.
Charli Schueller was the winning pitcher. She pitched into the fifth inning before reliever Emma Van Treese recorded the final out of the contest.
The runs were harder to come by in the second game. Tomah scored single runs in the first and fourth innings, but Memorial won the game with a run in the bottom of the seventh.
Journey Smith belted a triple, one of eight hits for the Timberwolves.
The doubleheader was placed on the Friday schedule after rain was forecast for a Saturday triangular set to include Memorial and La Crosse Central.
The Timberwolves host Marshfield in a nonconference matchup Friday, May 3 and Sparta in a Mississippi Valley Conference contest Saturday, May 4. Both games start at 5 p.m. at Allan Gerke and Sons Field.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
TOMAH 15 EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL 5
Memorial;020;12-5;8;1
Tomah;(11)00;04-15;19;1
Pitchers: M – NA. T – Schueler, Van Treese (5). W – Schueler. L – NA.
Tomah hitters: Mathison (2-for-4, double), Murphy (3-for-4, double, 3 runs), Whaley (2-for-3, home run, 4 RBI), Shamhart (4-for-4, home run, 5 RBI), S. Lyden (2-for-3), Plueger (2-for-2), Smith (2-for-3, double).
EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL 3 TOMAH 2
Tomah;100;100;0-2;8;4
Memorial;101;000;1-3;5;2
Pitchers: T – Van Treese, Plueger (5). M – NA. W – NA. L – Plueger.
Tomah hitters: Perry (2-for-3), Plueger (2-for-3), Smith (1-for-1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.