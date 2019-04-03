Tomah High School softball coach Dan Wall has no shortage of assets. Nine quality letterwinners are returning this spring.
The hard part? Figuring out how all the assets fit.
Wall won't hesitate to move pieces around the playing field as the Timberwolves attempt to elbow their way toward the top of the Mississippi Valley Conference standings. Returning infielders could head to the outfield to take advantage of their speed. Other positions could be shuffled to get the nine or 10 best bats into the lineup. Girls who played varsity reserve last season could challenge the returnees.
"We've got nine kids returning, but we want them to earn their spots," Wall said.
Three seniors, three juniors and three sophomores are coming back.
The seniors are Shay Lyden, Journey Smith and Meghan Perry.
Lyden was the catcher last season, and Smith and Perry played the outfield. Smith will likely return to rightfield, but Perry could move to first base and replace Reis Derousseau, one of just three seniors who graduated from last season. Moving Perry, a two-year letterwinner, to first base would create more speed in the outfield while keeping her powerful bat in the lineup.
The juniors are Josie Mathison, Abby Sherwood and Savannah Murphy.
Mathison, a first-team all-conference selection last season, has patrolled centerfield for the past two seasons, and she led the Coulee Region last season with 12 home runs.
Another outfield prospect is Abby Sherwood, a two-year letterwinner at third base and all-conference honorable mention pick last year. Wall said Sherwood has been a solid infielder the past two seasons but said her speed would be a tremendous asset in the outfield, which is losing graduated senior Grace Pokela. Sherwood could also remain at third base or slide over to shortstop to replace departed senior Taylor Gular.
Murphy was the starting second baseman last season. She hit eight home runs and was second-team all-MVC. She could return to second base or fill the shortstop void.
Alyssa Whaley, Ivey Lyden and Ella Plueger are the returning sophomores.
Whaley and Ivey Lyden are both in the catching picture and will challenge for playing time elsewhere if they're not behind the plate.
Plueger returns as the number-one pitcher. Wall said Plueger spent the off-season learning how to change speeds, hit spots and create movement on her fastball.
"She's got the freshman out of her, and we expect good things from her this season," Wall said.
Junior Charli Schueler and sophomore Emma Van Treese are the other pitchers bidding for varsity innings.
Wall said a pair of varsity reserve players − sophomores Samantha Shamhart (infield) and Jaylynn Rezin (outfield) − are competing for varsity positions.
With 30 players out, numbers are down from last season, but Wall said the roster isn't lacking for competitive talent.
"Our top 20 to 25 are pretty good players," he said.
Wall believes experience and depth will help the Timberwolves compete with the traditional powers in the MVC. He said the team's goal is "beating a team that's historically better than us and winning games we're not supposed to win."
"I think this team is poised to make the next step up," he said.
Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
MVC SOFTBALL
(Final 2018 standings)
Onalaska;10-2;17-5
Aquinas;10-2;16-5
Holmen;10-2;16-7
Tomah;7-5;11-12
Central;4-8;7-14
Logan;3-9;5-14
Sparta;0-12;2-17
