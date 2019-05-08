The Tomah High School softball team rallied for two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning Friday to defeat Marshfield 9-8 in a nonconference game at Allan Gerke and Sons Field.
The Timberwolves followed with a 14-3 nonconference loss to Wisconsin Rapids at home Monday and a 10-0 Mississippi Valley Conference triumph at Sparta Tuesday.
Tomah emerged from the three contests with an 8-11 record.
Tomah entered the eighth inning trailing Marshfield 8-7, but Abby Sherwood tied the game with a solo home run. Later in the inning, Journey Smith singled to drive home Ella Plueger with the winning run.
The Timberwolves took a 6-1 lead in the bottom of the first, but Marshfield clawed back with four runs in the second and two in the fourth.
Plueger pitched around three Tomah errors to earn the complete-game victory. She struck out three and walked one.
Alyssa Whaley hit a home run, and Smith cracked a pair of doubles against Wisconsin Rapids, but nothing else went right for the Timberwolves. Defense was again an issue as Tomah committed five errors.
The Timberwolves wasted no time getting back on track against Sparta. They scored eight runs in the first three innings and then rode the pitching of Plueger, who hurled a five-inning shutout. She struck out six and walked one.
Smith hit a home run, one of four extra-base hits for the Timberwolves.
Tomah's May 4 contest at home against Sparta was rescheduled for Thursday, May 16.
The Timberwolves travel to Black River Falls for a nonconference game Friday, May 10 starting at 5 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
TOMAH 9 MARSHFIELD 8 (8 innings)
Marshfield;140;200;01−8;14;0
Tomah;610;000;02−9;11;3
Pitchers: M - Sandra, Donahue (1). T - Plueger. W - Plueger. M - Donahue.
Hitters: M - J. Jakobi (5-for-5, home run, 2 doubles), Corozolla (4-for-5, 2 doubles, 3 RBI). T - Whaley (2-for-3), Sherwood (2-for-4, home run), Plueger (2-for-4, double)
WISCONSIN RAPIDS 14 TOMAH 3 (6 innings)
Wis Rapids;043;115−14;13;0
Tomah;010;020;−3;6;5
Pitchers: W - Banta. T - Plueger, Schueller (5). W - Banta. L - Plueger.
Hitters: W - Banta (4-for-4, triple), Wilhorn (home run, 3 RBI). T - Smith (3-for-3, 2 doubles), Whaley (home run).
TOMAH 10 SPARTA 0
Tomah;305;20x−10;9;1
Sparta;000;00−0;5;3
Pitchers: S - NA. T - Plueger. W - Plueger. L - NA.
Tomah hitters: Mathison (1-for-2, double), Smith (2-for-3, home run, 2 RBI), Whaley (2-for-3, triple), Shamhart (2-for-3, 2 RBI), S. Lyden (double, 3 RBI).
