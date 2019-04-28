It took just one day for the Tomah High School softball team to establish a two-game winning streak.
The Timberwolves got back in the win column Thursday with a doubleheader sweep at La Crosse Central. Tomah won the first game 6-2 and prevailed in the second contest 10-4.
The doubleheader was scheduled after the forecast of snow and rain forced the shuffling of a Saturday triangular in Tomah that was set to include Central and Eau Claire Memorial.
The victories, which snapped a five-game losing streak, improved Tomah's Mississippi Valley Conference record to 3-4 and overall mark to 5-7.
The Timberwolves seized control of the first contest by scoring three runs in the top of the fifth inning. That provided plenty of breathing room for Tomah starting pitcher Ella Plueger, who hurled a complete game. She struck out three and walked one.
Tomah had 10 hits, three of which were doubles.
In the second game, Tomah's batting order unloaded with seven extra-base hits, including home runs from Josie Mathiosn, Alyssa Whaley and Shay Lyden. Every batter in the Tomah lineup had a hit or RBI, and only one batter struck out.
Plueger pitched another complete game. She struck out two and walked four.
The Timberwolves return home Tuesday, April 30 to host La Crosse Logan in an MVC contest starting at 5 p.m. at Allan Gerke and Sons Field. The Timberwolves also host 5 p.m. home games against Marshfield May 3 and Sparta May 4.
TOMAH 6 LA CROSSE CENTRAL 2
Tomah;101;030;1−6;10;3
Central;001;000;1−2;5;2
Pitchers: T - Plueger. C - Heintz. W - Plueger. C - Heintz.
Hitters: T - Mathison (2-for-4), Murphy (2-for-4, double, 2 runs), Shamhart (2-for-4, double, 2 RBI), Perry (double). C - Meyers (2-for-4, home run).
TOMAH 10 LA CROSSE CENTRAL 4
Central;001;300;0−4;10;1
Tomah;500;320;x−10;14;1
Pitchers: C - NA. T - Plueger. W - Plueger. L - NA.
Hitters: C - Meyers (2-for-3, double), Heintz (3-for-4, 2 RBI). T - Mathison (3-for-4, home run, double, 2 RBI), Sherwood (2-for-4, double), Murphy (home run), Perry (2-for-4, 2 RBI), Whaley (home run), Shamhart (2-for-3), S. Lyden (2-for-3, home run, 2 RBI), Plueger (double).
