Tomah High School softball coach Dan Wall wants his team to stay the course, regardless of its record.
Wall said his team is looking forward, not backward, after a 6-3 loss to La Crosse Aquinas in a Mississippi Valley Conference matchup Tuesday at Allan Gerke and Sons Field. It was Tomah’s first home game of the season after starting with nine straight away from home.
“I asked them if they were worried about their record right now, because I think a lot of people expected their record to be better, but they’re not focused on that,” Wall said. “We’re just focused on improving ... good, tight ballgames − that’s where we want to be.”
It was the fifth straight loss for the Timberwolves, who started the season 3-2 but have played mostly competitive softball during the losing skid.
The contest against Aquinas was a rematch of a game the Blugolds won 5-4 just seven days earlier. Aquinas took a 3-1 lead, but Tomah tied the game with a Josie Mathison home run in the third inning and a two-out RBI single by Abby Sherwood in the fourth.
Aquinas regained the lead in the sixth, when Megan Scheidt hit a two-run single with the bases loaded.
The Blugolds added another run in the seventh, but Tomah had a chance in the bottom of the frame. Singles by Savannah Murphy, Sammie Shamhart and Ella Plueger loaded the bases with two outs, but Aquinas pitcher Annie Balduzzi induced a soft flyball to leftfield for the game’s final out.
The Timberwolves made consistent contact but often couldn’t get the ball to drop in the open spaces of the outfield.
“We hit the ball alright; it just didn’t work out the way we wanted,” Wall said.
Plueger pitched a complete game for Tomah. She struck out eight.
Aquinas boosted its record to 6-4 overall and 4-2 in the MVC.
The contest began a string of eight home games in 13 days, including a Saturday triangular that includes matchups against La Crosse Central and Eau Claire Memorial. Wall said he isn’t sure if his girls play better at home than on the road but said they are looking forward to playing in front of home audiences after a road-heavy start.
“I think they like to play here, and people like to come here,” Wall said. “It’s a beautiful atmosphere and a beautiful facility, and our fans keep coming out here to support us.”
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
LA CROSSE AQUINAS 6 TOMAH 3
Aquinas 210 002 1−6
Tomah 101 100 0−3
Pitchers: A—Balduzzi. T—Plueger. W—Balduzzi. L—Plueger.
Tomah hitters: Plueger (3-for-3, double), Mathison (home run, 2 walks).
