The debut of the Tomah/Sparta boys hockey co-op in Sparta was a success.
The Timberwolves got goals from four different skaters to defeat the Northwest Icemen 4-3 Friday at Sparta Youth Hockey Rink. It was the first of three games scheduled in Sparta during the first season of the Tomah/Sparta co-op.
On Thursday, Tomah/Sparta defeated West Salem/Bangor 5-3. The two victories improved the Timberwolves’ record to 11-3-2.
The Timberwolves are 7-0-1 in their last eight contests.
Tomah/Sparta never trailed against the Icemen. Timberwolves goaltender Gavin Hammer made eight saves to preserve the lead during a scoreless third period.
The Northwest Icemen rebounded Saturday to defeat Black River Falls 11-3 and returned home with a 9-7-1 record.
Tomah/Sparta had to rally from a 2-0 deficit to defeat West Salem/Bangor. The Timberwolves took the lead in the second period by scoring three goals over a six-minute span.
West Salem/Bangor tied the contest at 3-3 early in the third period, but back-to-back goals by Boone Mathison and Evan Long put the Timberwolves over the top.
Tomah/Sparta outshot the Panthers 30-19.
West Salem/Bangor’s record fell to 6-9-0.
The Timberwolves travel to Baraboo/Portage Tuesday for a contest at Baraboo’s Pierce Park. They return to Sparta Thursday, Jan. 17 for a Mississippi Valley Conference contest against La Crosse Aquinas/Holmen.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
TOMAH/SPARTA 5 WEST SALEM/BANGOR 3
Tomah/Sparta;0;3;2−5
West Salem/Bangor;2;0;1−3
First period: W—Holt (Hutchinson, Sandvig) 4:22 (pp). W—LeDoux (Sandvig, Jackson) 10:08.
Second period: T/S—Mathison (Pierce) 2:33). T/S—Pierce (Page, Arity) 6:02 (pp). T/S—Christen (Arity, Rego) 8:40.
Third period: W—Holt (Gribble, Jackson) 2:27. T/S—Mathison (J. Hammer) 6:36. T/S—Long (Mathison, Pierce) 7:53 (pp).
Saves: T/S—G. Hammer 16. W—Skrede 25.
Penalties: T/S 4-8. W—5-10.
TOMAH/SPARTA 4 NORTHWEST 3
Northwest;1:2;0−3
Tomah/Sparta;2;2;0−4
First period: T/S—Pierce (Mathison) 1:50. T/S—Long (J. Hammer) 5:26 (pp). N—Mirabel (Boe, Aronson) 12:44 (pp).
Second period: T/S—Page (Christen) 1:51. N—Gunderson (Avery) 3:09. T/S—Rego (Holtz, J. Hammer 5:55. N—Avery (Boe) 16:24 (pp).
Saves: N—Becker 29. T—G. Hammer 27.
Penalties: N—3-6. T/S—2-4.
