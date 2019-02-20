REEDSBURG - Twenty-nine seconds determined the fate of the Tomah/Sparta boys hockey squad Tuesday.
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells put pucks into the net at the 6:58 and 7:36 marks of the second period, and they were enough to hand the Timberwolves a 3-1 loss in a WIAA Sectional semifinal contest played in a packed arena at Reedsburg.
The Tomah/Sparta co-op posted an 18-5-2 record, just one season after Tomah's stand-alone team won just five games.
"If all the players return next year, we have a great foundation to work with," Tomah coach Todd Kirschbaum said.
Tomah/Sparta got the better of the scoring opportunities during the opening minutes of the second period, but the momentum was killed by a tripping penalty.
The Beavers didn't score on the power play, but shortly after Tomah returned to full strength, Jonathan Zobel scored off a pass from Nick Horzewski to give Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells a 2-1 lead.
Shortly after that, the Beavers' Derek Pawlak scored another goal and then turned things over to goaltender Cooper Oakes, who was perfect on 24 save attempts during the final two periods.
"We made some undisciplined choices that resulted in two quick goals," Kirschbaum said.
Tomah/Sparta scored the game's first goal, when defenseman Evan Long scored on a power play off assists from Jagger Hammer and John Christen.
The lead didn't last long. Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells scored two minutes later, and the game was tied 1-1 heading into the first intermission.
The Timberwolves had their best scoring chance in the third period during a power play with 10 minutes left. Dylen Pierce crashed the net after firing an open shot but couldn't get his stick on the rebound.
Tomah/Sparta pulled goaltender Paul Vender with 1:25 left, and Kirschbaum called timeout 15 seconds later. Christen came close to scoring Tomah/Sparta's second goal after a slap shot from the right point sailed over the upper right corner of the net. That would be the Timberwolves' final shot on goal.
The Timberwolves generated 32 shots on goal but had difficulty setting up quality scoring opportunities.
"Reedsburg plays a chip-and-dump game," Kirschbaum said. "We did not transition to offense off this and were not able to get any type of quality shots. Give credit to their team − they kept us to the outside and had very active sticks."
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells advanced to Saturday's Sectional final against Onalaska. The winner earns a berth in the state tournament at Madison.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
REEDSBURG/WISCONSIN DELLS 3 TOMAH/SPARTA 1
Tomah/Sparta;1;0;0−1
Reedsburg/WD;1;2;0−3
First period: T/S - Long (J. Hammer, Christen) 10:40 (pp). R - Jones (Cunningham, Marsich) 12:50.
Second period: R - Zobel (Horzewski) 6:58. R - Pawlak (Ely, Pfaff) 7:36.
Saves: T/S - Vender 30. R - Oakes 31.
Penalties: T/S - 2-4. R - 2-4.
