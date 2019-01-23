Not much changed between the Tomah/Sparta and La Crescent/Hokah high school hockey teams.
Just four days after the Timberwolves defeated La Crescent/Hokah 6-0 in Sparta, the two teams played again in La Crescent, Minnesota, Monday with the Timberwolves claiming a 7-2 victory.
It was Tomah/Sparta's 10th straight game without a loss.
Timberwolves coach Todd Kirschbaum said his team didn't play quite as well in the rematch and said the short turnaround time played a role.
"It is hard to have the proper focus against a team you just beat easily," Kirschbaum said.
The Timberwolves' normally solid defense allowed nine shots on goal in the first period and 12 in the third period. They were whistled for 22 minutes worth of penalties and had to kill off six power plays.
On the positive side, the Timberwolves converted all three of their power-play chances.
Kirschbaum split the goaltending duties between Paul Vender and Gavin Hammer. Both gave up a goal and combined to make 23 saves.
"We are very confident in both our goaltenders," Kirschbaum said. "Either one will win us games."
Boone Mathison scored three goals and produced his second hat trick of the season. John Christen had three assists.
Tomah improved its record to 13-3-2.
The Timberwolves' Tuesday match in Tomah against Viroqua was postponed to Jan. 29.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
TOMAH/SPARTA 7 LA CRESCENT/HOKAH 2
Tomah/Sparta;3;3;1−7
La Crescent/Hokah;1;0;1−2
First period: T/S - Long (Cruz) 2:07. L - Boudreau (Shimshak, Wieser) 5:56. T/S - Holtz (Rego) 13:11. T/S - Amberg (Pierce, Mathison) 15:30.
Second period: T/S - Mathison (Christen, Long) 8:59 (pp). T/S - Mathison (Pierce, Christen) 15:24. T/S - Pierce (Christen, J. Hammer) 16:52 (pp).
Third period: L - Shimshak (Wieser) 7:15. T/S - Mathison (Cruz) 16:46 (pp).
Saves: T/S - Vender 12, G. Hammer 11. L - Christianson 50.
Penalties: T/S 7-22. L - 3-9.
