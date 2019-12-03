Tomah/Sparta skaters defeat Black River Falls, Marshfield

After 102 minutes of hockey Saturday, the Tomah/Sparta boys hockey team is 2-0.

Tomah/Sparta defeated Black River Falls 8-3 and turned around two hours later to clip Marshfield 4-3 in the Tomah Invitational held at Tomah Ice Center.

The tournament was originally a four-team event, but Sauk Prairie dropped out, forcing Tomah to play both its games Saturday. Marshfield defeated Black River Falls 8-2 Friday in Tomah.

Both teams scored goals in the first minute of the contest, and Black River Falls took a 2-1 lead into the second period. The game was still tied 3-3 late in the second period before the Timberwolves scored the game's final five goals.

Tomah/Sparta defenseman Evan Long scored a hat trick. Defenseman John Christen added two goals and an assist.

Christen scored the winning goal with 7 ½ minutes left in the third period against Marshfield. Gavin Hammer had a big game as Tomah/Sparta's goaltender. He made 37 saves, including 14 in the third period.

The Timberwolves return to home ice Friday, Dec. 6 when they host Fond du Lac Springs in Sparta starting at 7 p.m.

