Tomah/Sparta skaters defeat Black River Falls, Marshfield

After 102 minutes of hockey Saturday, the Tomah/Sparta boys hockey team is 2-0.
Tomah/Sparta defeated Black River Falls 8-3 and turned around two hours later to clip Marshfield 4-3 in the Tomah Invitational held at Tomah Ice Center.
The tournament was originally a four-team event, but Sauk Prairie dropped out, forcing Tomah to play both its games Saturday. Marshfield defeated Black River Falls 8-2 Friday in Tomah.
Both teams scored goals in the first minute of the contest, and Black River Falls took a 2-1 lead into the second period. The game was still tied 3-3 late in the second period before the Timberwolves scored the game's final five goals.
Tomah/Sparta defenseman Evan Long scored a hat trick. Defenseman John Christen added two goals and an assist.
Christen scored the winning goal with 7 ½ minutes left in the third period against Marshfield. Gavin Hammer had a big game as Tomah/Sparta's goaltender. He made 37 saves, including 14 in the third period.
The Timberwolves return to home ice Friday, Dec. 6 when they host Fond du Lac Springs in Sparta starting at 7 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
TOMAH/SPARTA 8 BLACK RIVER FALLS 3
B. River Falls;2;1;0−3
Tomah/Sparta;1;4;3−8
You have free articles remaining.
First period: T - Thompson (Amberg, Holtz) :15. B - Berry, :45. B - Peterson 13:01.
Second period: T - Holtz 6:00. T - Long (Christen, Amberg) 10:24 (pp). B - Zoschke 11:16. T - Christen (Venner, Cruz). T - Long 13:43.
Third period: T - Pederson (Christen, Joyce) 7:44. T - Long (Yourell) 8:36. T - Holtz (Thompson, Hoag).
Saves: B - Kuehl 26. T - Hammer 26.
Penalties: B 3-6. T 4-8.
TOMAH/SPARTA 4 MARSHFIELD 3
Marshfield;1;1;1−3
Tomah;1;2;1−4
First period: M - Heller (Haugen, Peterson) 2:29. T - Amberg 6:22.
Second period: M - Weister (Heller) 4:08 (pp). T - Thompson 5:57. T - Holtz (Amberg, Long) 10;24 (pp).
Third period: M - Schindler 7:08 (sh). T - Christen 9:20.
Saves: M - Trierweiler 22. T - Hammer 37.
Penalties: M 3-6. T 3-6.