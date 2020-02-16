Tomah/Sparta skaters end regular season with loss, tie

The Tomah/Sparta boys hockey team let a pair of contests slip away heading into the post-season.

La Crosse Aquinas/Holmen scored three goals in the final seven minutes to defeat the Timberwolves 5-4 in Onalaska Feb. 11, and Tomah/Sparta squandered a three-goal advantage Feb. 14 before rallying to gain a 6-6 tie at Black River Falls.

The Timberwolves ended the regular season with a 10-12-2 record.

Tomah/Sparta outshot La Crosse/Holmen 46-9 over the first two periods but led just 3-1 heading into the final frame. The Timberwolves still led 4-2 after Adam Thompson's goal with nine minutes left, but the Avalanche suddenly found a way to put shots on goal in the third period, including the game-winning score by Sam Evenson with 38 seconds left.

Aquinas goaltender Jack Coleman made 50 saves, and the Timberwolves skated the entire contest without committing a penalty.

The Timberwolves held a 5-2 lead at Black River Falls midway through the second period before the Tigers scored four straight goals. Tomah/Sparta generated a power play goal from Jack Christen with seven minutes left to send the contest to overtime.

Both teams put six shots on goal during the extra period.