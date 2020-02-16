Tomah/Sparta skaters end regular season with loss, tie

The Tomah/Sparta boys hockey team let a pair of contests slip away heading into the post-season.
La Crosse Aquinas/Holmen scored three goals in the final seven minutes to defeat the Timberwolves 5-4 in Onalaska Feb. 11, and Tomah/Sparta squandered a three-goal advantage Feb. 14 before rallying to gain a 6-6 tie at Black River Falls.
The Timberwolves ended the regular season with a 10-12-2 record.
Tomah/Sparta outshot La Crosse/Holmen 46-9 over the first two periods but led just 3-1 heading into the final frame. The Timberwolves still led 4-2 after Adam Thompson's goal with nine minutes left, but the Avalanche suddenly found a way to put shots on goal in the third period, including the game-winning score by Sam Evenson with 38 seconds left.
Aquinas goaltender Jack Coleman made 50 saves, and the Timberwolves skated the entire contest without committing a penalty.
The Timberwolves held a 5-2 lead at Black River Falls midway through the second period before the Tigers scored four straight goals. Tomah/Sparta generated a power play goal from Jack Christen with seven minutes left to send the contest to overtime.
Both teams put six shots on goal during the extra period.
Evan Long and Matthew Holtz scored two goals each to lead the Tomah offense. Long, Thompson and Danny Amberg all had two assists.
Tomah/Sparta drew the 11th seed in the 13-team WIAA Division 1 Madison Sectional and will travel to sixth-seeded Middleton for a regional semifinal contest Feb. 18. Middleton owns a 14-10 record and heads into the tournament with a three-game winning streak.
The winner travels to Sun Prairie Feb. 20 for the regional final. The sectional final is Saturday, Feb. 29 at Madison Ice Arena.
LA CROSSE AQUINAS/HOLMEN 5 TOMAH/SPARTA 4
Tomah/Sparta;1;2;1−4
Aquinas/Holmen;0;1;4−5
First period: T/S - Long (Amberg) 12:08 (pp).
Second period: T/S - Ehlinger (Thompson) 3:44. A - Boberg (Dirks) 14:33. T/S - Pederson (Ehlinger) 14:33.
Third period: A - Boberg (Voigt) 3:03. T/S - Thompson (Long) 6:09. A - Boberg (Johnson) 8:54. A - Daily (Evenson, Bass). A - Evenson (Koscianski, Bass) 16:22.
Saves: T/S - Hammer 13. A - Coleman 50.
Penalties: T/S 0-0. A 2-4.
TOMAH/SPARTA 6, BLACK RIVER FALLS 6
Tomah/Sparta;3;2;1;0−6
Black River Falls;2;3;1;0−6
First period: T/S - Long (Erickson) :36. T/S - Long (Amberg, Christen) 2:32 (pp). B - Peterson (Engebretson, Hunter) 3:39. B - Berry (Zoschke) 4:44. T/S - Holtz (Long, Thompson) 16:49.
Second period: T/S - Amberg (Holtz) :05. T/S - Holtz (Thompson) 3:39 (pp). B - Berry (Zoschke) 8:15. B - Hunter 9:20. B - Berry (Johnson, Zukowski) 10:02.
Third period: B - Zoschke 9:59 (sh). T/S - Christen (Amberg, Long) 10:16 (pp).
Saves: T/S - 23. B - Kuhel 35.
Penalties: T/S 5-10. B 7-14.