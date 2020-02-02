Tomah/Sparta skaters hold off La Crescent

The Tomah/Sparta co-op boys hockey team bounced back from a rough setback at Sauk Prairie to score a win at La Crescent Saturday. The Timberwolves scored four goals in the first period and held on for a 6-5 victory over the Lancers at La Crescent Community Arena.

The Timberwolves improved their record to 9-9-1.

Tomah/Sparta dominated the first period, outshooting La Crescent 20-8 en route to a 4-1 lead. However, La Crescent made things uncomfortable by outshooting the Timberwolves 27-19 over the final two periods.

Nine different players had a goal or assist for the Timberwolves.

Sauk Prairie, which owns a 15-2-0 record and has outscored opponents 108-26, added the Timberwolves to its list of victims Jan. 30 in Sauk City. The Golden Eagles scored six goals in the first period and never looked back.

Tomah/Sparta averted a shutout when Evan Long scored a third period goal.

Sauk Prairie outshot the Timberwolves 49-17, and Tomah/Sparta committed just one penalty. Sauk Prairie didn't commit a penalty until the final minute, when the Golden Eagles were whistled for a five-minute major and 10-minute misconduct on the same play.