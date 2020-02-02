You are the owner of this article.
Tomah/Sparta skaters hold off La Crescent
The Tomah/Sparta co-op boys hockey team bounced back from a rough setback at Sauk Prairie to score a win at La Crescent Saturday. The Timberwolves scored four goals in the first period and held on for a 6-5 victory over the Lancers at La Crescent Community Arena.

The Timberwolves improved their record to 9-9-1.

Tomah/Sparta dominated the first period, outshooting La Crescent 20-8 en route to a 4-1 lead. However, La Crescent made things uncomfortable by outshooting the Timberwolves 27-19 over the final two periods.

Nine different players had a goal or assist for the Timberwolves.

Sauk Prairie, which owns a 15-2-0 record and has outscored opponents 108-26, added the Timberwolves to its list of victims Jan. 30  in Sauk City. The Golden Eagles scored six goals in the first period and never looked back.

Tomah/Sparta averted a shutout when Evan Long scored a third period goal.

Sauk Prairie outshot the Timberwolves 49-17, and Tomah/Sparta committed just one penalty. Sauk Prairie didn't commit a penalty until the final minute, when the Golden Eagles were whistled for a five-minute major and 10-minute misconduct on the same play.

After four straight road games, the Timberwolves return home Tuesday, Feb. 4 to host Onalaska/La Crosse Central/La Crosse Logan in a Mississippi Valley Conference contest at Tomah Ice Center. The junior varsity match is 5 p.m., followed by the varsity at 7 p.m.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

SAUK PRAIRIE 9 TOMAH/SPARTA 1

Tomah/Sparta;0;0;1−1

Sauk Prairie;6;1;2−9

First peirod: S - Mast (Desroches) 2:34. S - Peterson (Jelinek) 4:28. S - Mast (Desroches) 10:32. S - Desroches (Begalske, Jelinek) 11:15. S - Liedtke (Baurenhuber) 12:10. S - Liedtke (Jelinek) 15:04.

Second period: S - Jelinek (Begalske, Mast) 13:07.

Third period: S - Desroches (Jelinek, Mast) 11:29. T/S - Long 12:36. S - Desroches (Mast, Jelinek) 14:30.

Saves: T/S - Hammer 40. S - O'Connor 16.

Penalties: T/S 1-2. S - 2-15.

TOMAH/SPARTA LA CRESCENT 5

Tomah;4;1;1−6

La Crescent;1;1;3−5

First period: T/S - Amberg (Christen) 4:30. L - Haffner (Davison, Hollon) 9:27 (pp). T/S - Venner (Holtz) 10:15. T/S - Cruz (Avoles) 13:39. T/S - Thompson (Long) 15:51.

Second period: L - Farrell (Johnson) :20. T/S - Long (Wilcox-Borg) 14:01.

Third period: L - Davison (Farrell) 11:19 (pp). L - Farrell (Davison) 13:48. T/S - Cruz (Thompson) 15:36. L - Farrell 16:36.

Saves: T/S - Hammer 30. L - Yehle 22, Booth 11.

Penalties: T/S 4-8. L  2-4.

