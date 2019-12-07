Tomah/Sparta skaters improve to 3-0-1

The Tomah/Sparta boys hockey team is 3-0-1 after a pair of positive outcomes.

The Timberwolves forged a 4-4 tie with Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells Tuesday and went on the road Thursday and defeated West Salem.

The Timberwolves got a goal from John Christen with 1:18 left to gain the tie against Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells. Six minutes earlier, Evan Long scored a goal that cut the gap to 4-3.

Tomah/Sparta got a huge effort from goaltender Gavin Hammer, who finished with 48 saves, including eight during the eight-minute overtime period.

Hammer wasn't nearly as busy against West Salem. Tomah outshot the Panthers 34-19 and got a hat trick from Danny Amberg.

Despite losing nearly all their goal-scoring from last season, the Timberwolves have scored 20 goals in their first four matches.

The Timberwolves host Baraboo/Portage Tuesday, Dec. 10 in a 7 p.m. faceoff at Tomah Ice Center.

TOMAH/SPARTA 4 REEDSBURG/WISCONSIN DELLS 4

Reedsburg/Dells;2;0;2−4

Tomah/Sparta;1;1;2−4

