Tomah/Sparta skaters improve to 3-0-1
Tomah/Sparta skaters improve to 3-0-1

The Tomah/Sparta boys hockey team is 3-0-1 after a pair of positive outcomes.

The Timberwolves forged a 4-4 tie with Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells Tuesday and went on the road Thursday and defeated West Salem.

The Timberwolves got a goal from John Christen with 1:18 left to gain the tie against Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells. Six minutes earlier, Evan Long scored a goal that cut the gap to 4-3.

Tomah/Sparta got a huge effort from goaltender Gavin Hammer, who finished with 48 saves, including eight during the eight-minute overtime period.

Hammer wasn't nearly as busy against West Salem. Tomah outshot the Panthers 34-19 and got a hat trick from Danny Amberg.

Despite losing nearly all their goal-scoring from last season, the Timberwolves have scored 20 goals in their first four matches.

The Timberwolves host Baraboo/Portage Tuesday, Dec. 10 in a 7 p.m. faceoff at Tomah Ice Center.

TOMAH/SPARTA 4 REEDSBURG/WISCONSIN DELLS 4

Reedsburg/Dells;2;0;2−4

Tomah/Sparta;1;1;2−4

First period: T/S - Amberg (Holtz, Thompson) 2:34. R - Horzewski (Brandt, Pfaff) 8:03. R - Schyvinck 15:23.

Second period: T/S - Cruz (Erickson) 1:08.

Third period: R - Pfaff (Schyvinck, Horzewski) 5:37 (sh). R - Fish (Horzewski, Slaght) 9:40. T/S - Long (Yourell) 9:49. T/S - Christen (Long) 15:42.

Saves: R - Oakes 18. T/S - Hammer 48.

Penalties: R 4-8. T/S - 5-10.

TOMAH/SPARTA 4 WEST SALEM 2

Tomah/Sparta;0;2;2−4

West Salem;0;1;1−2

Second period: W - Odenbach 4:50. T/S - Amberg (Ehlinger, Thompson) 7:10. T/S - Amberg (Dawley, Holtz) 15:25.

Third period: W - Szymanski 3:20. T/S - Thompson (Long, Holtz) 5:39. T/S - Amberg (Thompson, Dawley) 11:54.

Saves: T/S - Hammer 19. W - Skrede 30.

Penalties: T/S 2-4. W 0-0.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

