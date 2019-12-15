Tomah/Sparta skaters lose three straight

The Tomah/Sparta High School boys hockey team is nursing a three-game losing streak.

The Timberwolves lost their first game of the season 13-1 to Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs Dec. 6, and that was followed by a 4-3 loss to Baraboo/Portage Dec. 10 and a 4-3 loss to Chippewa Falls Dec. 13.

Tomah/Sparta's record fell to 3-3-1.

St. Mary's Springs, which owns a 5-0-1 record, took charge early against the Timberwolves by scoring three goal in the first seven minutes. Danny Amberg scored Tomah/Sparta's only goal with 2 ½ minutes left in the final period.

Tomah/Sparta fell behind Baraboo/Portage 4-0 before rallying late. The Timberwolves put 39 shots on goals, with 32 coming in the final two periods.

Timbewolves goaltender Gavin Hammer kept the contest close against Chippewa Falls by making 39 saves.

After a trip to Onalaska/La Crosse Central/La Crosse Logan Dec. 17, the Timberwolves host Viroqua in Sparta Dec. 19 and Barron in Tomah Dec. 20.

ST. MARY'S SPRINGS 13 TOMAH/SPARTA 1

St. Mary's;5;3;5−13

Tomah/Sparta;0;0;1−1