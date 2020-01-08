Tomah/Sparta skaters press advantage in 8-2 victory

SPARTA - The Tomah/Sparta power play went nuclear Tuesday.
The Timberwolves converted three Holmen/La Crosse Aquinas first period penalties into four power play goals and routed the Avalanche 8-2 in a Mississippi Valley Conference matchup at Sparta Ice Center.
Tomah/Sparta coach Todd Kirschbaum has praised his power play all season, but his skaters took the man-advantage to new heights Tuesday.
"Our power play was very good again last night," Kirschbaum said. "We were patient and took advantage of the open man and made the passes to allow him to shoot."
Holmen/Aquinas' misery began at the 5:42 mark, when the Avalanche took a five-minute checking-from-behind penalty.
It didn't take long for the Timberwolves to pounce. Defenseman John Christen scored a goal just 18 seconds into the power play for a 1-0 Tomah lead.
Since the penalty was a major infraction, the Avalanche didn't get their extra skater back, and the Timberwolves continued their bombardment. Christen scored two more goals at 8:33 and 8:59, and the Avalanche compounded their problems by taking two more penalties that set up five-on-three situations. Tomah converted one of them, when Danny Amberg scored off an assist from Christen.
Tomah/Sparta scored its first five-on-five goal with 2 ½ minutes left in the period, when Joe Venner converted off assists from Amberg and Matthew Holtz.
The Timberwolves' only goal of the second period wasn't officially a power play but stemmed from a man-advantage. Four seconds after an Avalanche penalty ended, Dawson Cruz took a pass from Mitchell Erickson and unloaded a slap shot against a defense that still wasn't set for five-on-five hockey. The goal gave Tomah a 6-0 lead and triggered a continuous clock.
Christen finished the game with a hat trick, while fellow defenseman Evan Long dished off five assists. Amberg had two goals and three assists.
Tomah/Sparta outshot the Avalanche by a staggering 55-11 margin.
"We controlled play most of the game," Kirschbaum said. "It does help to play in your opponent's end most of the time."
Kirschbaum said the Timberwolves benefited from a roster that was finally at full strength.
"(Tuesday) was the first time we have had all players in the program participate this year," Kirschbaum said. "It is very nice to have full practice and games. I hope we can stay healthy the remainder of the year."
The Timberwolves were coming off a 4-2 loss against Wisconsin Rapids Jan. 3 at Tomah Ice Center. The Timberwolves lost despite outshooting Wisconsin Rapids 49-23.
Christen and Long scored Tomah's goals, both in the third period.
The Timberwolves host La Crescent in a Saturday, Jan. 18 contest at Tomah Ice Center starting at 2 p.m.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS 4 TOMAH/SPARTA 2
Wis Rapids;1;1;2−4
Tomah/Sparta;0;0;2−2
First period: W - Kubisiak 9:27.
Second period: W - Acker (Gunderson) 7:37.
Third period: W - Acker (Christy, Kubsiak) 6:24. T/S - Christen 8:50. T/S - Long (Christen) 12:03 (pp). W - Gunderson 16:16 (pp) (en).
Saves: W - Stachurski 47. T/S - Hammer 19.
Penalties: W 3-6. T/S 5-10.
TOMAH/SPARTA 8 HOLMEN/AQUINAS 2
Holmen/Aquinas;0;0;2−2
Tomah/Sparta;5;1;2−8
First period: T/S - Christen (Amberg, Long) 6:00 (pp). T/S - Christen (Long, Venner) 8:33 (pp). T/S - Christen (Amberg, Long) 8:59. T/S - Amberg (Christen) 11:25 (pp). T/S - Venner (Amberg, Holtz) 14:39.
Second period: T/S - Cruz (Erickson, Ehlinger) 12:46.
Third period: H - Koscianski 6:35. T - Amberg (Holtz, Long) 10:10. T - Erickson (Long) 10:29. H - Johnson (13:40).
Saves: H - Coleman 41, Evenson 6. T - Hammer 9.
Penalties: H - 7-28. T 3-6.