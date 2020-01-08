Tomah/Sparta skaters press advantage in 8-2 victory

SPARTA - The Tomah/Sparta power play went nuclear Tuesday.

The Timberwolves converted three Holmen/La Crosse Aquinas first period penalties into four power play goals and routed the Avalanche 8-2 in a Mississippi Valley Conference matchup at Sparta Ice Center.

Tomah/Sparta coach Todd Kirschbaum has praised his power play all season, but his skaters took the man-advantage to new heights Tuesday.

"Our power play was very good again last night," Kirschbaum said. "We were patient and took advantage of the open man and made the passes to allow him to shoot."

Holmen/Aquinas' misery began at the 5:42 mark, when the Avalanche took a five-minute checking-from-behind penalty.

It didn't take long for the Timberwolves to pounce. Defenseman John Christen scored a goal just 18 seconds into the power play for a 1-0 Tomah lead.

Since the penalty was a major infraction, the Avalanche didn't get their extra skater back, and the Timberwolves continued their bombardment. Christen scored two more goals at 8:33 and 8:59, and the Avalanche compounded their problems by taking two more penalties that set up five-on-three situations. Tomah converted one of them, when Danny Amberg scored off an assist from Christen.