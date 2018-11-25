The Tomah/Sparta High School boys hockey team spent most of Saturday making up for lost time.
One night after enduring a 5-1 drubbing against Sauk Prairie, the Timberwolves' offense ignited for an 8-3 victory over Black River Falls. Both games were played at Tomah Ice Center as part of Tomah's annual Thanksgiving weekend invitational. Marshfield reigned supreme in the tournament by defeating Sauk Prairie 9-2 in Saturday's championship game.
The contest against Black River Falls was still competitive late in the second period, when Tigers goals cut Tomah's lead to 4-2 with three minutes left in the period. However, Tomah's Cahil Arity scored a goal 62 seconds later, and Dylen Pierce and Jagger Hammer scored a pair of goals in the first 4:28 of the third period to put the contest out of reach.
Five different skaters produced goals for the Timberwolves, and seven different players had assists.
The Timberwolves skated a clean game with just three penalties.
The goal-scoring output was a welcome sight for a team that scored just 2 ½ goals per match last season.
Tomah's offense was less productive against a Sauk Prairie co-op squad that also includes Mount Horeb, River Valley and Wisconsin Heights. Hammer scored off assists from Dylen Pierce and Danny Amberg to give Tomah a 1-0 lead late in the first period, but Sauk Prairie responded with three goals in the second period and a goal 59 seconds into the third period.
The Timberwolves had a five-on-three advantage for over a minute late in the third period after a Sauk Prairie skater was sent off the ice with a five-minute cross checking infraction. However, the Timberwolves were unable to score on the two-man advantage and squandered the remaining five-on-four with two penalties of their own.
Tomah was outshot more than two-to-one, and Timberwolves goaltender Paul Vender was forced to make 36 saves.
The Timberwolves travel to Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells Tuesday and return home Thursday, Nov. 29 to face West Salem in a 7 p.m. faceoff at Tomah Ice Center. West Salem launched it season Nov. 20 with a 5-2 victory over Mosinee.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
SAUK PRAIRIE 5 TOMAH/SPARTA 1
Sauk Prairie;0;3;2−5
Tomah/Sparta;1;0;0−1
First period: T/S - J. Hammer (Pierce, Amberg) 5:14.
Second period: SP - Desroches (Jelinek, Hanson) 3:49. SP - Jelinek 8:41. SP - Hanson (Jelinek, Desroches) 14:05 (pp).
Third period: SP - Andrews (Bauernhuber) :59. SP - Jelinek 4:16 (pp).
Saves: SP - Carr 20. T/S - Vender 36.
Penalties: SP 6-23. T/S 7-14.
TOMAH/SPARTA 8 BLACK RIVER FALLS 3
Black River Falls;1;1;1−3
Tomah/Sparta;2;3;3−8
First period: T/S - Thompson (Pierce) 5:01. B - Berry (Meek, Zoschke) 6:05. T/S - Long (Christen, J. Hammer) 10:50.
Second period: T/S - Arity (Cruz, Holtz) :46. T/S - Pierce (Mathison, Long) 13:15 (pp). B - Zukowski (Meek), 13:43. T/S - Arity (Holtz) 14:45.
Third period: T/S - Pierce (J. Hammer, Mathison) 3:56. T/S - J. Hammer (Holtz, Cruz) 4:28. B - Johnson (Zukowski, Zoschke) 11:36. T/S - Holtz (Cruz) 12:14.
Saves: B - Kuhel 3, Skelding 24. T/S - Vander 25.
Penalties: B - 2-4. T 3-6.
