Tomah-Sparta skaters search for scoring punch

Tomah/Sparta defenseman John Christen scored 10 goals and dished off 18 assists last season.

That makes Christen the leading returning scorer from last year’s Tomah/Sparta boys hockey team. It’s both a testament to his ability as a hockey player and Tomah’s lack of proven firepower elsewhere on the roster.

Christen and fellow defenseman Evan Long will lead a Tomah team that’s coming off an 18-5-2 season in 2018-19 but is loaded with inexperience, especially at forward. The 2019-20 edition will debut with a pair of home games Saturday, Nov. 29 during the Tomah Holiday Tournament at Tomah Ice Center.

The Timberwolves were hit hard not only by graduation but by injury. Boone Mathison led the team in scoring as a sophomore last season (26 goals, 13 assists) but will miss his junior season with a shoulder injury. Coach Todd Kirschbaum said Mathison’s absence leaves a huge void in the offense.

“We lost 70 percent of our scoring from last year,” Kirschbaum said. “We have to figure out who’s going to score.”

That means the Timberwolves will rely heavily on defense and goaltending. Few teams will have a better pair of first-string defensemen than Christen and Long, both juniors.