Tomah/Sparta skaters split overtime contests

The Tomah/Sparta boys co-op hockey team split a pair of overtime decisions last week.
The Timberwolves defeated La Crescent 5-4 Thursday and dropped a 6-5 decision at Baldwin-Woodville Friday.
The two matches left the Timberwolves with an 8-8-1 record.
John Christem scored a goal off assists from Danny Amberg and Brodie Ehlinger with two minutes left in overtime to defeat La Crescent. The Timberwolves led 4-1 after an Evan Long power play goal 2 ½ minutes into the third period, but the Lancers scored the next three goals, including the tying goal with 44 seconds left in regulation.
Long scored Tomah’s first two goals and finished the evening with a hat trick. Four of Tomah’s five goals came from defensemen.
The script was reserved at Baldwin-Woodville, where the Timberwolves’ Adam Thompson scored a goal with 67 seconds left to force overtime. Baldwin-Woodville won the contest with a shorthanded goal halfway into the overtime period.
Baldwin-Woodville outshot the Timberwolves 46-22 and thwarted six of seven Tomah power plays.
The Baldwin-Woodville contest was the first of five straight road games for the Timberwolves. They return home Tuesday, Feb. 4 to host Onalaska/La Crosse Central/La Crosse Logan in a Mississippi Valley Conference contest at 7 p.m. at Tomah Ice Center.
