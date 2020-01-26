Tomah/Sparta skaters split overtime contests

The Tomah/Sparta boys co-op hockey team split a pair of overtime decisions last week.

The Timberwolves defeated La Crescent 5-4 Thursday and dropped a 6-5 decision at Baldwin-Woodville Friday.

The two matches left the Timberwolves with an 8-8-1 record.

John Christem scored a goal off assists from Danny Amberg and Brodie Ehlinger with two minutes left in overtime to defeat La Crescent. The Timberwolves led 4-1 after an Evan Long power play goal 2 ½ minutes into the third period, but the Lancers scored the next three goals, including the tying goal with 44 seconds left in regulation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Long scored Tomah’s first two goals and finished the evening with a hat trick. Four of Tomah’s five goals came from defensemen.

The script was reserved at Baldwin-Woodville, where the Timberwolves’ Adam Thompson scored a goal with 67 seconds left to force overtime. Baldwin-Woodville won the contest with a shorthanded goal halfway into the overtime period.

Baldwin-Woodville outshot the Timberwolves 46-22 and thwarted six of seven Tomah power plays.