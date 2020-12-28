 Skip to main content
Tomah/Sparta skaters split weekend games
Tomah/Sparta skaters split weekend games

{{featured_button_text}}
Danny Amberg

Tomah/Sparta senior Danny Amberg rips a shot on goal during Saturday's semifinal game against Reedsburg co-op in the Monk's Cheeseburger Classic at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena in Lake Delton.

 Steve Rundio

The Tomah/Sparta boys hockey team lost its first game of the season on Saturday. The Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells co-op scored three times in the second period to beat Tomah/Sparta 5-0.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak to open the season.

Caden Brandt scored twice an assisted on a third goal for Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells, which took a 1-0 lead to the second period after sending 15 first-period shots at Tomah/Sparta goaltender Gavin Hammer.

Hammer ended up with 24 saves.

Tomah/Sparta bounced back Sunday to defeat Viroqua 5-1.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

