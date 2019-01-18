The unbeaten string is now nine.
Five different players scored goals Thursday as the Tomah/Sparta boys hockey team boosted its record to 12-3-1 with a 6-0 victory over La Crescent/Hokah at Sparta Youth Hockey Rink.
The Timberwolves are 8-0-1 in their last nine games and haven't allowed more than three goals in any of them.
Tomah coach Todd Kirschbaum said his team got off to a sluggish start at La Crescent before finding its rhythm.
"We came out a little slow last night ... not a lot of team work," Kirschbaum said. "The play got much better as the game went on."
The Timberwolves shook loose eight minutes into the contest when Matthew Holtz scored off assists from Jagger Hammer and Logan Rego.
Less than three minutes later, Boone Mathison scored an unassisted goal, and John Christen scored a power play goal with less than a minute left to give Tomah a 3-0 lead heading into the first intermission.
The Timberwolves outshot La Crescent 18-4 in the second period with Dylen Pierce and Danny Amberg scoring the goals.
Tomah rounded out the scoring in the third period with Mathison's second goal of the contest.
It was another solid night for the Timberwolves' offense which has generated 22 goals in its last four games.
"Offensively, we adjusted the style of our play, and it seems to work," Kirschbaum said. "We are just getting more pucks and people to the net."
Tomah goaltender Paul Vender earned the shutout with 15 saves.
"Defensively we are doing a better job playing between the net and the puck in our zone," Kirschbaum said. "This helps our goalies out greatly."
The Timberwolves committed just one penalty and converted two of four power plays.
The Timberwolves travel to La Crescent Monday, Jan. 21 for a rematch and return to Tomah Ice Center Tuesday, Jan. 22 for 7 p.m. matchup against Viroqua.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
TOMAH/SPARTA 6 LA CRESCENT/HOKAH 0
Tomah/Sparta;3;2;1−6
LC/Hokah;0;0;0−0
First period: T/S - Holtz (J. Hammer, Rego) 8:00. T/S - Mathison 10:52. T/S - Christen 16:24 (pp).
Second period: T/S - Pierce (Long) 6:22 (pp). T/S - Amberg (Pierce, J. Hammer) 16:37.
Third period: T/S - Mathison (Pierce, Amberg) 3:27.
Saves: T/S - Vender 15. L - Booth 25.
Penalties: T/S - 1-2. L - 4-8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.