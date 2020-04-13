Tomah/Sparta's Christen wins MVC, state honors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The strength of the Tomah/Sparta boys hockey team was its defense, and Jack Christen was the anchor of the Timberwolves’ defensive front.

Christen’s defensive prowess was recognized by the Mississippi Valley Conference with a first-team berth on the all-conference team. He also won recognition beyond the conference by being named honorable mention to the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association Boys all-state hockey team.

The all-state team consisted of only first-team selections and honorable mention. Christen, a junior, was one of 26 defensemen in the state to make the list.

“Jack’s skating ability separates him from the crowd,” Tomah/Sparta coach Todd Kirschbaum said. “He has great edge work and strength on his skates. His vision of the ice is outstanding.”

Christen was Tomah’s third-leading scorer with 19 goals and 15 assists. In 26 games, he spent only eight minutes in the penalty box.

Five other Tomah/Sparta players were honored by the MVC. Defenseman Evan Long, forward Danny Amberg and goaltender Gavin Hammer were named to the second team.