Tomah/Sparta's Christen wins MVC, state honors

The strength of the Tomah/Sparta boys hockey team was its defense, and Jack Christen was the anchor of the Timberwolves’ defensive front.
Christen’s defensive prowess was recognized by the Mississippi Valley Conference with a first-team berth on the all-conference team. He also won recognition beyond the conference by being named honorable mention to the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association Boys all-state hockey team.
The all-state team consisted of only first-team selections and honorable mention. Christen, a junior, was one of 26 defensemen in the state to make the list.
“Jack’s skating ability separates him from the crowd,” Tomah/Sparta coach Todd Kirschbaum said. “He has great edge work and strength on his skates. His vision of the ice is outstanding.”
Christen was Tomah’s third-leading scorer with 19 goals and 15 assists. In 26 games, he spent only eight minutes in the penalty box.
Five other Tomah/Sparta players were honored by the MVC. Defenseman Evan Long, forward Danny Amberg and goaltender Gavin Hammer were named to the second team.
Long led the Timberwolves in scoring with 20 goals and 18 assists. Amberg was right behind with 19 goals and 18 assists. Hammer played 94 percent of the team’s minutes in goal and posted a save percentage of .859 and goals-against average of 4.77.
Senior forwards Matthew Holtz and Dawson Cruz were both honorable mention. Holtz had 11 goals and 15 assists, while Cruz had eight goals and three assists.
MVC champion Onalaska/La Crosse Central/La Crosse Logan dominated the first-team selections with four of the six possible picks, including senior forward C.J. Lass, the league’s player of the year.
Onalaska’s other first-team picks were Tommy Duren, senior, forward; Carter Stobb, senior, forward; and Max Popp, senior, defense.
Senior goaltender Jack Coleman of Holmen/La Crosse Aquinas rounded out the first team.
Onalaska took the remaining three spots on the second team: Mason Manglitz, junior, forward; Jordan Degaetano, junior, forward; and Hudson Weber, sophomore, defense.
The rest of the honorable mention: Brennan Mason, Onalaska, senior, defense; Lenny Boberg, Holmen/Aquinas, senior, forward; Erik Voigt, Holmen/Aquinas, junior, forward; and Mitchell Bass, Holmen/Aquinas, senior, defense.
MVC BOYS HOCKEY
Final 2019-20 standings
Onalaska/Central/Logan 4-0-0 23-1-0
Tomah/Sparta 1-3-0 11-13-2
Holmen/Aquinas 1-3-0 4-19-1
