The Tomah Youth Hockey Squirt A team returned home from Sauk Prairie with a state championship.
Tomah claimed the tournament title with three victories, including a 4-2 triumph over Waupun in the championship game.
Tomah, which advanced to state as the Region 6 tournament champion, finished the season with a 20-11-2 record.
The tournament began with a 5-1 victory Saturday over Merrill. After a scoreless first period, Tomah seized control in the second period with two goals from Cash Martin and one goal each from Alex Spence and Jameson Madsen. Tomah extended the lead to 5-0 on a goal by Martin, assisted by Nash Vervoren, early the third period. Merrill averted the shutout by scoring a goal with 3:13 left. Tomah goaltender Hayden Niceswanger made 12 saves.
The pivotal victory came in Saturday's semifinals, where Tomah defeated tournament favorite Lakeland 1-0. The contest remained scoreless until midway through the third period, when Caden Haun scored off an assist from Spence. The coaches said Tomah pulled out the victory despite Lakeland controlling the puck for 90 percent of the contest. They said the defensemen did a good job of preventing Lakeland from launching uncontested shots and that Niceswanger had his best game of the year with 34 saves. Tomah put just four shots on net.
Tomah was backed by a loud and enthusiastic group of fans for Sunday's championship match. After Waupun took a 1-0 lead early in the first period, Tomah struck back with four straight goals. Haun tied the match with a goal late in the first period, followed by three goals in the final 6 ½ minutes of the second period. Spence scored two of them, the first assisted by Ashton Pierce, and Madsen scored the third goal.
Waupun sliced the margin to 4-2 with 6:58 left in the third period and threatened to make the last two minutes interesting when one of its skaters busted loose on a breakaway. However, Niceswanger made the save and protected Tomah's two-goal margin.
Martin and Spence finished the tournament with three goals each, and Niceswanger compiled save percentage of .960.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
