Tomah Stix players welcome chance to hit the field

There was social distancing in the dugout and no high-fives, but it was still softball, and Tomah Stix pitcher Ella Plueger was thrilled.

"It wasn't just the softball — I was just excited to see everyone again," she said. "It was so much fun to be out in the sun again and playing sports."

After a spring of cancelled classes, social isolation and no extracurriculars, life inched closer at the D.C. Dade Athletic Complex, where the Stix competed against the Scenic Bluffs all-stars for three Wednesday doubleheaders in July.

They were scheduled to play four doubleheaders, but the July 15 twinbill was rained out. The last one was played July 29.

Brad Plueger, Ella's father and Tomah Area School District activities director, was one of the coaches. He said the team, comprised of girls entering grades 9-12 at Tomah High School this fall, was ready for any kind of competition after COVID-19 wiped out the spring high school season.

"At our first practice, you could see everybody jumping up and down," he said.