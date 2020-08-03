Tomah Stix players welcome chance to hit the field

There was social distancing in the dugout and no high-fives, but it was still softball, and Tomah Stix pitcher Ella Plueger was thrilled.
"It wasn't just the softball — I was just excited to see everyone again," she said. "It was so much fun to be out in the sun again and playing sports."
After a spring of cancelled classes, social isolation and no extracurriculars, life inched closer at the D.C. Dade Athletic Complex, where the Stix competed against the Scenic Bluffs all-stars for three Wednesday doubleheaders in July.
They were scheduled to play four doubleheaders, but the July 15 twinbill was rained out. The last one was played July 29.
Brad Plueger, Ella's father and Tomah Area School District activities director, was one of the coaches. He said the team, comprised of girls entering grades 9-12 at Tomah High School this fall, was ready for any kind of competition after COVID-19 wiped out the spring high school season.
"At our first practice, you could see everybody jumping up and down," he said.
While it wasn't difficult to find willing players, there was the challenge of playing a sport in the shadow of a pandemic. Practices were conducted in pods, athletes were kept six feet apart, and softballs and equipment were regularly sanitized.
"We went through all the COVID guidelines set by the (county) health department," Brad Plueger said. "We're fortunate to have two fields, and that really helped us."
On game day, the umpire called balls and strikes from behind the pitcher, and softballs were alternated every half inning.
"We never touched their softballs, and they never touched our softballs," Brad Plueger said.
Infielder Emma Van Treese, a senior this fall, said the COVID-19 protocols were "a super-big adjustment — no high-fives or anything. It was a big adjustment without the high-fives and handshakes."
Otherwise, it was normal softball with a running scoreboard and public address announcer. Van Treese embraced the chance to return to the field. She recalled when she heard the spring season was cancelled.
"It was pretty unfortunate news because the softball team is like family to me," Van Treese said. "I was looking forward to playing with all my teammates and having one more year with our seniors."
Ella Plueger, an incoming senior who also plays volleyball and basketball, said the weeks following the shutdown of school were difficult. She said players stayed in contact with their teammates through group chats and messaged each other about softball.
"I was really sad because I couldn't play with the seniors," she said.
She said the spring team still conducted a Senior Night and senior players were awarded gifts.
Brad Plueger said summer softball has been a positive experience for the girls.
"Kids are willing to be safe in order to play, and they're willing to follow guidelines," he said. "They were willing to follow all the safety protocols we put into place. It has been a safe and excellent atmosphere for the girls to compete."
Van Treese agreed.
"It meant a lot of play my sport with passion and be with my teammates who lift me up," she said.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
