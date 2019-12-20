Tomah takes turn to host MVC gymnasts

It was a mix of nerves and highlights as the Tomah High School gymnastics team made its first appearance in front of the home crowd Thursday.
The Timberwolves hosted the first Mississippi Valley Conference meet of the season and finished fourth out of five teams. More importantly, they improved their team score from the previous meet by 1.5 points.
"Competing at home the first time we had some nerves to battle with some falls on events," Tomah coach Karen Brown said.
Brown said there was a pair of standout routines. Kaylea Cook stuck her balance beam routine for the second meet in a row and posted a personal-best score of 6.75.
"She deserved (it) as she is always on the beam at practice," Brown said.
Freshman Peyton Foster came close to breaking the school record in floor exercise. She scored an 8.45 to threaten the 8.725 record held by Emily Haines. Foster's score was ninth out of 22 competitors.
Foster was also Tomah's top scorer on the uneven parallel bars (6.6), beam (7.87) and all-around (30.875).
Freshman Neveah Martin posted Tomah's highest vault score (7.975).
Jenna Bakken was the highest finisher for the Tomah jayvees, placing second in the floor exercise.
Team scores: Holmen 139.3, Sparta 133.575, La Crosse Central/La Crosse Logan 125.15, Tomah 107.2, Onalaska 57.425.
The next MVC meet is Jan. 9 at Holmen.
Tomah Journal Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
