The Tomah High School girls tennis team held serve during the Mississippi Valley Conference tennis tournament.
All seven Tomah entries finished at or above their seeds as the Timberwolves nailed down a fifth-place finish in the conference standings. The tournament was held Sept. 30 at courts in La Crosse and Onalaska.
"Nobody had a bad day," Tomah coach Ben Bannan said.
The Timberwolves earned points in every bracket and were led by a pair of doubles teams that advanced to the championship round.
Tomah's number-one double team of Morgan Arch and Deirdre Martin won their first match in straight sets. They prevailed with a 10-2 super tiebreaker in the semifinals over Jordi Pasch and Lauren Jarrett of La Crosse Logan before losing to top-seeded Chloe Leithold and Faith Leithold of Onalaska in the title match 6-1, 6-1.
At number-three doubles, Jordan Kuehl and Sabin Steinhoff came tantalizingly close to winning their bracket. The won their quarterfinal and semifinal matches in straight sets before losing to top-seeded Ella Lysne and Sienna Torgerud of La Crosse Central in the title match 7-5, 6-1 (10-4).
Tomah's number-two doubles team of Alli Batten and Maddy Kuhn were on the verge of early elimination before clawing back to finish third. In the quarterfinals, they stayed alive by winning a 12-10 tiebreaker in the set and then won the super tiebreaker 10-6 against Haley Radtke and Chloe Lichucki of Holmen. They lost the semifinals in straight sets but were back to pulling out tiebreakers in the third-place match. They won the second set tiebreaker 10-4 over Alli Erickson and Winnie Hilker of La Crosse Logan before winning the super tiebreaker 10-5.
At number-two singles, Olivia Czarnecki won her quarterfinal match before losing in the semifinals and third-place match to finish fourth.
Cadence Thomson (number-one singles) and Whitney Kuehl (number-three singles) lost in the quarterfinals but won both of their consolation matches to finish fifth.
Macy Arch split a pair of consolation matches while playing number-four singles.
Final MVC standings: Onalaska 63, Logan 52, Aquinas 44, Central 41, Tomah 39, Holmen 29, Sparta 5.
Tomah wrapped up its dual season Oct. 3 with a 6-1 loss to Onalaska Luther. It was Tomah's first nonconference loss of the season. The Timberwolves finished with an overall dual record of 11-4. The Timberwolves' lone victory came at number-three doubles, where Steinhoff and Jordan Kuehl won in straight sets.
WIAA tournament action for Tomah begins Monday, Oct. 7 with a trip to the La Crosse Central Subsectional.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
