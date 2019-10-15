The Tomah High School girls tennis team closed out its 2019 season last week by sending two entrants to the WIAA Division 1 Waunakee Sectional Oct. 10.
Cadence Thomson, Tomah's number-one singles player, and Tomah's number-three doubles team of Sabin Steinhoff and Jordan Kuehl advanced through the Oct. 7 La Crosse Central subsectional to qualify sectional play.
Tomah coach Ben Bannan was happy to get two entries past the subsectional.
"This is the first time since I have been working with the program that we have qualified more than one flight," Bannan said. "Sectional was a great learning experience for the players who went.
Thomson, a sophomore, had her season end with a loss in straight sets at number-one singles to Maddie Bremel of Madison West, who will take a 31-5 record into the state tournament. Thomson finished the season with a 14-10 record.
Kuehl and Steinhoff advanced through the subsectional before losing two matches at the sectional. The two were paired at number-three doubles in mid-season and finished with an 8-4 record. Kuehl is a senior; Steinhoff is a sophomore.
Sectional team scores: Madison West 34, Middleton 33, Madison Memorial 31, Onalaska 23, La Crosse Logan 22, Verona 20, La Crosse Central 13, Waunakee 12, Holmen 8, Baraboo 7, Tomah 5, Reedsburg 2, Sparta 2, Oregon 2, Portage 0, Madison East 0, Sauk Prairie 0.
The Timberwolves finished the season with an 11-4 dual record and a fifth-place finish in the Mississippi Valley Conference standings. Tomah scored 39 points in MVC play this season, compared to 19 points in 2018.
"We had a good season," Bannan said. "We got better at tennis and had fun along the way."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
