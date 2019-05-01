The Tomah High School boys tennis team swept all three doubles matches to notch a 5-2 victory over Black River Falls Monday in a nonconference dual Monday at Black River Falls High School.
The Timberwolves snapped a two-match losing streak and evened their dual record to 2-2.
The only match that wasn't close was number-one doubles, where Jarrett Knoepker and Dylen Pierce won 12 of the 13 games played.
The Timberwolves needed tiebreakers to prevail at number-four singles (Anthony Lord) and number three-doubles (Daniel Swanson and Collin Dowson).
Black River Falls won in straight sets at number-one and number-three singles.
Tomah's Tuesday home match against La Crosse Logan was postponed due to rain and was rescheduled for Thursday, May 10. The Timberwolves also had an April 27 junior varsity invitational cancelled by bad weather.
The Timberwolves host Winona Cotter Friday, May 3 at 4:30 p.m. at LaGrange Elementary School and head to Wisconsin Rapids High School Saturday for a quadrangular with D.C. Everest and Stevens Point Pacelli.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
