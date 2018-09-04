The Tomah High School girls tennis team fell to 0-2 in the Mississippi Valley Conference after a 7-0 loss to defending champion Onalaska Tuesday at Onalaska High School.
The Timberwolves’ dual record fell to 7-4 overall.
Onalaska improved to 2-0 in conference, and Tomah coach Ben Bannan said the Hilltoppers were a tough opponent.
Bannan said Tomah’s best match came from the number-three doubles team of Maddie Kuhn and Aubrey Redmann. The duo trailed 2-5 in the second set before winning five straight games to win the set 7-5 and force a third set.
It was also the varsity singles debut for freshman Macy Arch.
“Macy Arch played well in her first varsity singles match at (number-four) singles,” Bannan said.
The Timberwolves travel the Appleton West Invitational Saturday to compete in a field that includes Appleton East, Appleton North, Hartford, La Crosse Central, Watertown and Wisconsin Rapids.
Tomah returns home Tuesday, Sept. 11 to face La Crosse Central in an MVC match starting at 4:30 p.m. at LaGrange Elementary School.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
