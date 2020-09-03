Tomah tennis suffers first loss

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Tomah High School girls tennis team lost its Mississippi Valley Conference opener 5-2 at Holmen Aug. 25.

It was the Timberwolves' first loss of the season and dropped their record to 2-1.

Both of Tomah's victories came in three sets.

Tomah's number-one doubles team of Jenna Hausman and Deidre Martin defeated the Holmen duo of Chloe Lichucki and Haley Radtke, while Macy Arch prevailed at number-four singles. She was ahead 3-2 in the third set when the lights malfunctioned. It was the only match still in progess, and Arch was awarded the victory.

Tomah's number-two doubles team of Kendra Lene and Sydney Schroeder took their Holmen opponents to three sets before losing a tiebreaker that determined the match.

Holmen's Natalie Stitt beat Cadence Thomson 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 singles. It was Thomson's first loss of the season.

The Timberwolves started a home nonconference match vs. West Salem Aug. 27, but it was suspended due to rain and lightning. It will be resumed Saturday, Oct. 3 at 9:30 a.m.

Tomah travels to La Crosse Aquinas Tuesday, Sept. 8 and hosts Onalaska Sept. 10 at LaGrange Elementary School. Both matches begin at 4:30 p.m.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

