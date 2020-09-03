 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tomah tennis suffers first loss
0 comments

Tomah tennis suffers first loss

{{featured_button_text}}

The Tomah High School girls tennis team lost its Mississippi Valley Conference opener 5-2 at Holmen Aug. 25.

It was the Timberwolves' first loss of the season and dropped their record to 2-1.

Both of Tomah's victories came in three sets.

Tomah's number-one doubles team of Jenna Hausman and Deidre Martin defeated the Holmen duo of Chloe Lichucki and Haley Radtke, while Macy Arch prevailed at number-four singles. She was ahead 3-2 in the third set when the lights malfunctioned. It was the only match still in progess, and Arch was awarded the victory.

Tomah's number-two doubles team of Kendra Lene and Sydney Schroeder took their Holmen opponents to three sets before losing a tiebreaker that determined the match.

Holmen's Natalie Stitt beat Cadence Thomson 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 singles. It was Thomson's first loss of the season.

The Timberwolves started a home nonconference match vs. West Salem Aug. 27, but it was suspended due to rain and lightning. It will be resumed Saturday, Oct. 3 at 9:30 a.m.

Tomah travels to La Crosse Aquinas Tuesday, Sept. 8 and hosts Onalaska Sept. 10 at LaGrange Elementary School. Both matches begin at 4:30 p.m.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

HOLMEN 5 TOMAH 2

No. 1 singles: Stitt, (H) def. Thomson 6-1, 6-4.

No. 2: Baumgarn, (H) Czarnecki 6-3, 6-4.

No. 3: Gelder (H) Steinhoff 6-2, 6-3.

No. 4: Arch, (T) def. Plossel 6-4, 1-6, 3-2.

No. 1 doubles: Hausman/Martin (T) def. Lichucki/Radtke 6-2, 2-6 , 6-2.

No. 2: Justus/Torud (H) def. Lene/Schroeder,  6-4, 4-6 , 7-6 (7).

No. 3: Lemke/Schmelzer (H) Moriah/Kohn 6-4, 6-4.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sports

Girls tennis starts season 2-0

Amid the uncertainty of the high school sport season in Wisconsin, there is something tangible to report: The Tomah High School girls tennis t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News