The Tomah Timberwolves will head into Mississippi Valley Conference play as an undefeated tennis team.
Tomah's march through the nonconference part of the schedule continued unblemished Wednesday after a pair of victories at a triangular hosted by Tomah at LaGrange Elementary.
The Timberwolves defeated Portage 7-0 and Baraboo 5-2 to run their dual record to 7-0. Tomah coach Ben Bannan said the team's "depth and experience" have paid off.
"Everyone on the varsity team had played on the varsity before," Bannan said. "It may have only been to fill in for a missing player, but they all have experienced the level of play needed coming into the season."
While the Timberwolves won every match against Portage in straight sets, the victory over Baraboo was a nail-biter. Three of the matches were decided by super tiebreakers that were used in place of a third set, and the Timberwolves won two of them.
One of the tiebreakers was won by the number-three doubles team of Brittney Krog and Jordan Kuehl, who maintained their undefeated record at 6-0.
Tomah's top three singles players − Cadence Thomson, Olivia Czarnecki and Whitney Kuehl − all have 6-1 records, while Macy Arch is 3-0 in the matches she has played at numbe-four singles.
Bannan said an important part of the team's success is the nine-person senior class.
"The senior leadership has been phenomenal," Bannan said. "They do a great job of supporting and motivating each another."
The Timberwolves will attempt to make it eight in a row when they host Sparta in their MVC opener Tuesday, Sept. 3. They travel to Holmen for another MVC contest Thursday, Sept. 5.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
