The Tomah Torpedoes hosted their annual summer invitational swim meet Saturday at Tomah Aquatic Center.
Tomah swimmers competed against athletes from La Crescent (Minnesota), Blair, Galesville, West Salem, Sparta and Reedsburg.
“Great weather and great swimmers made for a great swim meet,” Torpedoes coach Julia Koput said.
Blair won the team competition, while Tomah finished fourth. Points were assigned as follow:
First place, six points; second place, five points; third place, four points; fourth place, three points; fifth place, two points; sixth place, one point. Total points from each team are divided by how many swimmers swam at the swim meet. Koput said the allocation makes if fair for all teams who may have a small number of swimmers, giving all teams a chance to win the trophy.
The order of team finish: 1. Blair. 2. Sparta. 3. La Cresecent. 4. Tomah. 5. West Salem. 6. Reedsburg. 7. Galesville.
Attendees got to choose from a variety of concession food choices like walking tacos. They were able to pay a buck for a duck for the end of swim meet “Chuck A Duck” contest. Winners who get their duck in the middle of the inflatable pool ring in the middle of the pool split half of the dollars paid. Six participants won this year.
Tomah individuals
Adam Johnson: 3rd place, 100 individual medley, 1:38.37; 6th place, 50 butterfly, :46.79; 100 freestyle, 1:30.03.
Aidan Branch: 4th place 100 individual medley, 1:43.07; 2nd place, 100 backstroke, 1:49.60; 4th place 100 breaststroke, 1:56.76.
Aliza Koput: 50 freestyle, :47.25; 5th place, 50 butterfly, 1:01.75; 50 breaststroke, 1:05.37.
Allison Weaver: 50 freestyle, :48.91; 5th place, 100 individual medley, 2:07.85; 3rd place 100 freestyle, 1:50.91.
Alyssa Johnson: 1st place, 50 freestyle, :36.03; 1st place, 50 butterfly, :44.60; 1st place, 100 individual medley, 1:34.37.
Andrew Lindberg: 2nd place, 50 freestyle, :44.72; 1st place, 100 individual medley, 1:59.0; 100 freestyle, 1:43.88.
Anja Johnson: 25 freestyle, :33.56; 3rd place, 25 butterfly, :49.94; 3rd place, 25 backstroke, :34.93.
Anna Lord: 2nd place, 100 individual medley, 1:41.44; 2nd place, 50 butterfly, 46.19; 50 breaststroke, :57.63.
Annabelle Haun: 50 freestyle, 1:10.38; 50 butterfly, 1:34.78; 50 backstroke, 1:30.38.
Anthony Lord: 1st place, 50 freestyle, :29.31; 1st place, 100 freestyle, 1:06; 1st place, 100 breaststroke, 1:24.97.
Ashley Nauman: 50 freestyle, :45.40; 5th place, 50 backstroke, :54.47; 5th place, 100 individual medley, 2:01.06.
Ben Ahrendt: 5th place, 50 freestyle, 1:01.00; 2nd place, 1:07.41; 1st place, 50 breaststroke, 1:03.37.
Brianna Johnson: 50 freestyle, :51.53; 50 butterfly, 1:11.07; 50 breaststroke, 1:10.41.
Carl-Oskar Wilcox-Borg: 1st place, 50 freestyle, :30.82; 2nd place, 50 butterfly, :34.91; 5th place, 100 freestyle, 1:12.0.
Charlotte Lorden: 25 freestyle, :40.25; 2nd place, 25 backstroke, :40.13; 25 breaststroke, 1:01.66.
Cheyenne Lorden: 2nd place, 50 freestyle, :47.0; 50 backstroke, 1:00.06; 50 breaststroke, 1:12.06.
Collin Branch: 1st place 100 individual medley, 1:59.37; 3rd place, 50 butterfly, :58.12; 4th place, 50 breaststroke, 1:09.91.
Delia Lindberg: 25 freestyle, :50.19; 4th place, 25 backstroke, :54.81; 25 breaststroke, 1:02.72.
Delilah Hedden: 50 freestyle, :46.96; 50 backstroke, 1:02.69; 50 breaststroke, 1:08.5.
Elsie Hartzell: 1st place, 200 individual medley, 2:56.07; 2nd place, 100 backstroke, 1:24.53; 1st place, 100 breaststroke, time NA.
Eric Wilcox-Borg: 4th place, 50 freestyle, :32.91; 1st place, 50 butterfly, 35.22; 6th place, 100 freestyle, 1:16.85.
Frankie Samuels: 3rd place, 100 individual medley, 1:48.68; 2nd place, 100 freestyle, 1:33.34; 4th place, 100 backstroke, 1:45.34.
Hannah Wilcox-Borg: 2nd place, 50 freestyle, :31.06.
Henry Suttie: 5th place, 50 freestyle, :33.85; 2nd place, 100 individual medley, 1:34.66; 1st place, 100 backstroke, 1:39.85.
Katie Andrus: 50 freestyle, :50.66; 50 breaststroke, 1:27.88.
Kierra Janneke: 50 freestyle, 1:10.97; 50 backstroke, 1:27.16; 50 breaststroke, 1:30.68.
Lauren Kline: 2nd place, 50 freestyle, :36.75; 1st place, 100 individual medley, 1:36.47; 1st place, 50 butterfly, :43.41.
Lily Tank: 50 freestyle, 1:02.06; 4th place, ????? 1:33.97; 50 backstroke, 1:34.87
Maddy Kline: 1st place, 100 freestyle, 1:27.81; 3rd place, 100 breaststroke, 1:53.47.
Madonna Schroeder: 50 freestyle, :46.46; 50 backstroke, 1:00.16; 50 backstroke, 1:06.00.
Mary Rose: 4th place, 50 freestyle, :47.78; 5th place, 100 freestyle, 1:51.09; 2nd place, 50 breaststroke, :58.70.
Nevin Hawver: 50 freestyle, :45.53; 6th place, 50 backstroke, :58.04; 50 breaststroke, 1:04.22.
Nora Cram: 6th place, 25 freestyle, :30.78; 1st place, 25 backstroke, :37.63; 25 breaststroke, :48.47.
Sam Ahrendt: 2nd place, 25 freestyle, :34.22; 2nd place, 25 backstroke, :42.87; 5th place, 25 breaststroke, 42.81.
Samantha Nauman: 50 freestyle: 56.19; 5th place, 50 backstroke, 1:09.81; 50 breaststroke, 1:25.0.
Sammy Weaver: 50 freestyle, 1:27.44; 50 backstroke, 1:22.28; 50 breaststroke, 1:41.28.
Silas Cram: 5th place, 50 freestyle, 1:02.06; 3rd place, 50 butterfly, 1:29.94; 2nd place, 50 backstroke, 1:00.63.
William Jacobsen: 4th place, 50 freestyle, 55.03; 3rd place, 50 breaststroke, 1:08.75; 5th place, 100 breaststroke, 2:36.75.
Relays
1st place, co-ed 100 medley relay—3:00.38, Sam Ahrendt, Delia Lindberg, Anja Johnson, Nora Cram.
4th place, 200 medley relay—5:28.31, Lily Tank, Samantha Nauman, Kierra Janneke, Sammy Weaver.
5th place, 200 medley relay—4:07.56, Madonna Schroeder, Brianna Johnson, Ashley Nauman, Annabelle Haun.
5th place, co-ed 200 medley relay—3:39.15, Anna Lord, Aliza Koput, Andrew Lindberg, William Jacobsen.
6th place, co-ed 200 medley relay—3:40.35, Silas Cram, Mary Rose, Collin Branch, Delilah Hedden.
3rd place, co-ed 200 medley relay—3:01.25, Frankie Samuels, Allison Weaver, Carl-Oskar Wilcox-Borg, Adam Johnson.
4th place, co-ed 200 medley relay, 3:42.22, Nevin Hawver, Allison Weaver, Aidan Branch, Katie Andrus.
1st place, co-ed 200 medley relay—2:30.66, Henry Suttie, Hannah Wilcox-Borg, Anthony Lord, Eric Wilcox-Borg.
1st place, 200 freestyle, relay—2:25.5, Maddy Kline, Elsie Hartzell, Lauren Kline, Alyssa Johnson.
