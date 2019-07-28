The Tomah Torpedoes were ready to swim at West Salem’s Swarthout Pool July 19 until the tornado siren went off.
The Torpedoes are hoping for better weather this weekend.
Tomah will host a multi-team swim meet Saturday, Aug. 3 at Tomah Aquatic Center starting at 8 a.m. It will be Tomah’s final competition of the season.
The Torpedoes’ 2019 swim season began the second week of June with practices at Tomah Aquatic Center, and the team competed in La Crescent, Minnesota, June 22. The Torpedoes began the season with 49 youth swimmers.
Head coach Julia Koput said the team is getting coaching help from Ally Amberg, a 2019 Tomah High School graduate.
“(Amberg) has been extremely helpful and effective as she, too, has been on the Tomah Torpedoes swim team for many years prior to her becoming a lifeguard,” Koput said.
The team wraps the season Monday, Aug. 5 with a year-end pool party at the Aquatic Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.