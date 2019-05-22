The season continues for multiple members of the Tomah High School boys and girls track and field teams.
Nine boys and three girls will make the trip to the WIAA Division 1 Verona Sectional Thursday after qualifying efforts at Monday's Baraboo Regional. The top four in each event earned sectional berths.
The boys qualified four individual entries and three of the four relay events, while Madison Mazur won a sectional title for the girls in both hurdles events.
"Overall we had a great night," said Tomah boys coach Jon Heesch. "To be carrying this many athletes forward to sectionals shows how hard the kids have been working and the success we are building in our program."
The Tomah boys produced an individual champion in Caleb Lenning, who ran the 1,600-meter race in 4:42.03. Heesch said Lenning "ran a perfect race,"taking the lead at the 600-meter mark and leading the rest of the way.
Coy Nelson will also advance in the 1600 after finishing fourth with a time of 4:52.25, which shaved three seconds from his personal best.
"Coy Nelson had to run a perfect race to give himself a chance to advance and he also accomplished that," Heesch said.
Lenning also earned a sectional berth in the 800-meter run after finishing fourth in 2:07.06.
Tomah's other individual qualifier was Baily Hyatt in the 200-meter dash. He was third in 23.06 seconds.
Hyatt, Logan Rego, Billy Kalland and Jalen Figgins raced to second in the 400-meter relay in 44.01 seconds.
The 800-meter relay of Hyatt, Rego, Figgns and Nate Spears took second in 1:33.51.
In the 3,200-meter relay, Lenning, Nelson, Jesse Smith and Eric Tollefson took third in 8:32.7.
"Our relays ran very well against solid competition," Heesch said. "They did what they needed to do in order to advance and set themselves up for a shot at state on Thursday."
Tomah's other placewinners:
Fifth - Rego, 100, :11.46
Sixth - 1600 relay (Figgins, Tollefson, Dawson Cruz, Kalland), 3:41.46; Cahil Arity, discus, 132-7; Roland Hockstedler, 800, 2:15.88.
Seventh - Dalton Blihovde, high jump, 5-10; Hyatt, long jump, 20-5 ½; Jackson Dawley, 40, :56.55.
Eighth - Hunter Storkel, 200, :25.02; Evan Westpfahl, discus, 123-11.
Team scores: Holmen 143.5, La Crosse Logan 111, Reedsburg 94, Baraboo 87, Onalaska 75, Tomah 69, La Crosse Central 66.5, Sparta 50.
"Our goal was to get as many athletes on to sectionals as we could − I think we succeeded in that," Heesch said. "Our program is headed in the right direction, and I couldn't be more proud of how hard these kids work and the pride they have in competing for their school and for themselves."
Mazur accounted for a third of the team points for the Tomah girls by winning the 100-meter hurdles in 16.79 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles in 50.75 seconds.
Amanda Valest was Tomah's other Regional champion. She won the triple jump in 34-0 ¼.
Hannah Wilcox-Borg was Tomah's third qualifier. She ran the distance triple and advanced in all three events. She was second in the 1600 (5:32.35), third in the 3200 (12:17.59) and fourth in the 800 (2:31.67).
Tomah's other placewinners:
Seventh - Charlotte Luebke, discus, 97-7; 3200 relay (Brooke Bakken, Alyssa Alden, Brielle Harmel, Madeline Kline), 11:58.85; 800 relay (Noelle Adler, Savannah Blackhawk, Ashlynn Benish, Skylar Audiss) 2:05.32; 400 relay (Ellie Eswein, Luebke, Adler, Valest), :56.14.
Eighth - Valest, long jump, 15-4 ½; Hunter Eirschele, 1600, 6:37.64.
Team scores: La Crosse Logan 176, Baraboo 132, Holmen 105, Onalaska 85, Reedsburg 74, Tomah 59, La Crosse Central 43, Sparta 24.
Wheelchair athlete Sevanna Utesch posted a time of 37.7 seconds in the 100 and threw the shot put 9-6.
The top three athletes at the Verona Sectional advance to the state meet in La Crosse June 1-2.
