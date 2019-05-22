The Tomah High School clay target team holds down first place after four weeks in the Wisconsin High School Clay Target League.
Tomah leads the Conference 10 standings with 16,716 points. Boscobel is close behind in second, followed by West Salem in third. The Timberwolves won weeks one and three, while Boscobel topped the conference in weeks two and four.
The Timberwolves have five marksmen in the top boys 10. Duran Davis is tied with teammate Aidan Duneman for second with a season average of 24.25 out of 25 possible hits. Kaden Hericks tied for seventh at 23.63, and Bryce Newcomb and Thane Ludeking are tied for 10th at 23.50.
Tomah’s Alex McPeters and Wyatt Bauman are tied for 12th at 23.38.
Treton Perrett of West Salem is the leader at 24.38.
Tayler Schluesener, Zoey Ludeking and Marissa Moser are Tomah’s top female shooters. They are tied for fifth with a season average of 20. Ellie Krause is 25th at 16.38.
Kierra Pickard of Clear Lake leads the conference girls with a 22.63.
