Tomah trio first-team all-MVC tennis

It takes a lot of tennis talent to win 11 of 15 dual matches, and the Tomah Timberwolves had their top players recognized by the Mississippi Valley Conference. Number-one singles player Cadence Thomson and the number-one doubles team of Morgan Arch and Deirdre Martin of Tomah were named to the MVC first team all-conference squad.
The trio led Tomah to a winning overall record and a fifth-place finish in the seven-team MVC.
Thomson, a sophomore, drew the assignment of playing the region’s best singles players. She advanced to sectional competition and finished the season with a 14-10 record.
“Cadence played well all season,” Tomah coach Ben Bannan said. “She was one of our most consistent players. She improved as the season went on and did a great job stepping into the 1 singles role as a sophomore.”
Arch, a senior, and Martin, a junior, teamed up to finish second at the MVC meet. Arch was the leader of a nine-person senior class.
“Morgan was one of our most experienced doubles players,” Bannan said. “She really improved with both consistency and added more power to her serve and groundstrokes.”
Bannan said Martin was ready for the challenge of playing number-one doubles after playing number-two last season.
“Dierdre improved as a player and handled the transition to one doubles and the difficulty of the competition there really well,” Bannan said. “She also improved as a leader on the team, even as a junior on a team with lots of senior leadership.”
Freshman Olivia Czarnecki was named honorable mention. She finished fourth at number-two singles at the MVC meet.
Onalaska’s Ali Laux, the number-ones singles champion at the MVC meet, was the league’s player of the year. Kurt Gutknecht, who coached Onalaska to the MVC title, was named coach of the year.
The rest of the first team: Ella Reichenbacher, junior, La Crosse Aquinas; Chloe Leithold, senior, Onalaska; Faith Leithold, senior, Onalaska; Fiona O’Flaherty, junior, Aquinas; Enya Szymanski, senior, La Crosse Logan; Natalie Stitt, sophomore, Holmen.
The second team: Michelle Yoo, sophomore, Onalaska; Sarah Hitchler, junior, Onalaska; Grace Hoskin, junior, Onalaska; Savannah Holcomb, junior, Sparta; Kayla Holman, sophomore, La Crosse Central; Willa Brown, junior, Onalaska; Lauren Jarrett, sophomore, Logan; Jordi Pasch, junior, Logan; Taylor Fox senior, Aquinas; Morgan Thill, junior, Aquinas.
The remainder of the honorable mention: Tatyana Roberts, sophomore, Logan; Sienna Torgerud, freshman, Central; Ella Lysne, sophomore, Central; Tia Endrizzi, junior, Logan; Amelia Topolski, junior, Aquinas; Sydney Roswell, sophomore, Logan; Delaney Gelder, sophomore, Holmen; Ruby Blake senior, Central; Maddie Masewicz, junior, Central.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.