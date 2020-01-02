Tomah trio first-team all-MVC tennis

It takes a lot of tennis talent to win 11 of 15 dual matches, and the Tomah Timberwolves had their top players recognized by the Mississippi Valley Conference. Number-one singles player Cadence Thomson and the number-one doubles team of Morgan Arch and Deirdre Martin of Tomah were named to the MVC first team all-conference squad.

The trio led Tomah to a winning overall record and a fifth-place finish in the seven-team MVC.

Thomson, a sophomore, drew the assignment of playing the region’s best singles players. She advanced to sectional competition and finished the season with a 14-10 record.

“Cadence played well all season,” Tomah coach Ben Bannan said. “She was one of our most consistent players. She improved as the season went on and did a great job stepping into the 1 singles role as a sophomore.”

Arch, a senior, and Martin, a junior, teamed up to finish second at the MVC meet. Arch was the leader of a nine-person senior class.

“Morgan was one of our most experienced doubles players,” Bannan said. “She really improved with both consistency and added more power to her serve and groundstrokes.”

Bannan said Martin was ready for the challenge of playing number-one doubles after playing number-two last season.