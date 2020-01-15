Tomah varsity reserve boys edged by Holmen

The Tomah High School varsity reserve boys basketball team rallied from a nine-point deficit in the second half but could never take the lead and suffered a 42-39 loss to Holmen in a Mississippi Valley Conference contest Jan. 10 in Tomah.

Tomah's record dropped to 5-3 overall and 1-1 in the MVC.

The Timberwolves trailed 26-17 early in the second half before Hunter Neumann's driving layup tied the game at 37-37 with 3:02 left, but the Timberwolves scored just two points the rest of the contest.

Kale Gnewikow led the Timberwolves with 12 points. He made all three of his foul shots and drilled three 3-pointers.

Neumann and Tanner Matthais both had six points.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak.

Gnewikow scored 20 points in a 62-36 victory over Ashland in Menomonie Dec. 28. Brady Plueger scored 10, Neumann had seven and Carson Brieske added six.

The Timberwolves opened the MVC season Jan. 3 with a 48-26 victory at home against Sparta. Neumann was Tomah's top scorer with 12 points, Gnewikow scored nine and Ty Schahofer tallied seven. Layden Bender paced the Spartans with 10 points.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

