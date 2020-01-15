You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tomah varsity reserve boys edged by Holmen
0 comments

Tomah varsity reserve boys edged by Holmen

{{featured_button_text}}

The Tomah High School varsity reserve boys basketball team rallied from a nine-point deficit in the second half but could never take the lead and suffered a 42-39 loss to Holmen in a Mississippi Valley Conference contest Jan. 10 in Tomah.

Tomah's record dropped to 5-3 overall and 1-1 in the MVC.

The Timberwolves trailed 26-17 early in the second half before Hunter Neumann's driving layup tied the game at 37-37 with 3:02 left, but the Timberwolves scored just two points the rest of the contest.

Kale Gnewikow led the Timberwolves with 12 points. He made all three of his foul shots and drilled three 3-pointers.

Neumann and Tanner Matthais both had six points.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak.

Gnewikow scored 20 points in a 62-36 victory over Ashland in Menomonie Dec. 28. Brady Plueger scored 10, Neumann had seven and Carson Brieske added six.

The Timberwolves opened the MVC season Jan. 3 with a 48-26 victory at home against Sparta. Neumann was Tomah's top scorer with 12 points, Gnewikow scored nine and Ty Schahofer tallied seven. Layden Bender paced the Spartans with 10 points.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tomah boys overwhelm Portage
Sports

Tomah boys overwhelm Portage

Coming off its first win of the season on Friday night in Baraboo, the Portage High School boys basketball team was looking to make it two in a row.

+8
FALL 2019 THS SPORTS AWARDS
Sports

FALL 2019 THS SPORTS AWARDS

Tomah High School athletes were honored for their accomplishments during the 2019 fall sports season. Photos on the page represent awards give…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News