Tomah varsity reserve boys split contests
The Tomah High School varsity reserve boys basketball team split a pair of Mississippi Valley Conference contests at home last week.

Tomah lost a 64-40 decision Tuesday to La Crosse Central. The Timberwolves had just 15 points at halftime but did better in the second half thanks to five 3-pointers. Kale Gnewikow led the Timberwolves' offense with 11 points, followed by Hunter Neumann with nine, Ty Schanhofer with six and Brady Plueger with five.

The Timberwolves used a big second half Friday to get past La Crosse Logan 65-58. Tomah trailed 33-28 at halftime but unloaded for 37 points in the second half. Schanhofer and Tanner Matthais shared high-scoring honors with 15 points each. Luke Buckendahl scored 11, and Eric Erdman added six, all from the foul line. Jayce Dostal of Logan led all scorers with 17 points.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal.

