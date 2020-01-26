Tomah varsity reserve boys split contests

The Tomah High School varsity reserve boys basketball team split a pair of Mississippi Valley Conference contests at home last week.
You have free articles remaining.
Tomah lost a 64-40 decision Tuesday to La Crosse Central. The Timberwolves had just 15 points at halftime but did better in the second half thanks to five 3-pointers. Kale Gnewikow led the Timberwolves' offense with 11 points, followed by Hunter Neumann with nine, Ty Schanhofer with six and Brady Plueger with five.
The Timberwolves used a big second half Friday to get past La Crosse Logan 65-58. Tomah trailed 33-28 at halftime but unloaded for 37 points in the second half. Schanhofer and Tanner Matthais shared high-scoring honors with 15 points each. Luke Buckendahl scored 11, and Eric Erdman added six, all from the foul line. Jayce Dostal of Logan led all scorers with 17 points.