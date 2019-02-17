The Tomah High School varsity reserve boys basketball team split a pair of home contests over the weekend.
The Timberwolves lost a 50-38 decision to La Crosse Central in a Mississippi Valley Conference contest. Tomah trailed just 24-23 at halftime but scored just 15 points in the second half.
Hunter Neumann led the Tomah offense with eight points. Brett Pierce had six, followed by Justin Gerke with five and Kale Gnewikow and Zander Williams with four each. Gnewikow made all four of his foul shots, but the rest of the team was was five of 14 from the stripe.
Tomah bounced back to defeat Onalaska Luther 49-31 in a nonconference matchup. Tomah led 23-17 at halftime before gradually pulling away in the second half.
Perimeter shooting played a big role in the victory. Neumann scored 17 points on three 3-pointers, while all 12 of Gnewikow's points came beyond the 3-point line. Williams and Gerke each scored five points.
Tomah was 10 of 14 from the foul line, and Luther attempted just two foul shots after halftime.
