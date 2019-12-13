You are the owner of this article.
Tomah varsity reserve girls rally past Central
The Tomah High School girls varsity reserve basketball team has a winning record after five games.

The Timberwolves surpassed the .500 mark with after defeating La Crosse Central 42-39 Thursday in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at Tomah High School. Tomah is 1-0 in the MVC and 3-2 overall.

Tomah recovered late against Central after squandering a 28-22 lead. Central used a 15-6 run to take a 37-34 lead with 2 ½ minutes, but a free thrown by Aubrey King and a field goal by Sophie Pokela tied the game a 37-37.

King then scored a field goal with 1:13 to put Tomah back ahead 39-37 and added two free throws nine seconds later for a four-point Tomah cushion.

Central cut the lead to 41-39 lead with 14 seconds left. Brin Neumann made the first of two free throw attempts with 2.6 seconds left for a three-point Tomah lead. She missed the second foul shot, but Central didn't call timeout until less than a second remained and didn't have enough time for a legitimate scoring chance.

Moriah Murray led the Tomah score with 10 points. She drilled three 3-pointers. King finished with nine  points, and Neumann had seven.

The Timberwolves opened their season a 33-10 loss to Eau Claire Memorial, followed a 59-10 victory over Mauston, a 27-23 loss to Stratford and a 49-6 victory over Black River Falls.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

