Tomah varsity reserve girls rally past Central

The Tomah High School girls varsity reserve basketball team has a winning record after five games.
The Timberwolves surpassed the .500 mark with after defeating La Crosse Central 42-39 Thursday in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at Tomah High School. Tomah is 1-0 in the MVC and 3-2 overall.
Tomah recovered late against Central after squandering a 28-22 lead. Central used a 15-6 run to take a 37-34 lead with 2 ½ minutes, but a free thrown by Aubrey King and a field goal by Sophie Pokela tied the game a 37-37.
King then scored a field goal with 1:13 to put Tomah back ahead 39-37 and added two free throws nine seconds later for a four-point Tomah cushion.
Central cut the lead to 41-39 lead with 14 seconds left. Brin Neumann made the first of two free throw attempts with 2.6 seconds left for a three-point Tomah lead. She missed the second foul shot, but Central didn't call timeout until less than a second remained and didn't have enough time for a legitimate scoring chance.
Moriah Murray led the Tomah score with 10 points. She drilled three 3-pointers. King finished with nine points, and Neumann had seven.
The Timberwolves opened their season a 33-10 loss to Eau Claire Memorial, followed a 59-10 victory over Mauston, a 27-23 loss to Stratford and a 49-6 victory over Black River Falls.
