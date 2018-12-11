The Tomah High School varsity reserve girls basketball team hasn't had much experience in close games this season.
After beating Mauston 44-19 and Black River Falls 50-5, the Timberwolves found themselves on the other end of the blowout spectrum with a 59-29 loss to Wisconsin Rapids.
Tomah emerged from the three nonconference contests with a 2-3 record.
Amanda Lowry paced the Timberwovles scoring against Mauston with 21 points, and Hope Carlson added 11. All five of Mauston's points came from the foul line.
Moriah Murray led the Timberwolves against Black River Falls with 13 points. She drilled two 3-pointers and made both her free throw attempts. Deirdre Martin added 11 points. She made a 3-pointer and was two-of-two from the foul line.
Rounding out Tomah's scoring were Emily Powell with five, Lowry and Amelia Schanhofer with four, Emmalyn Koboski with three, and Carlson and Savannah Murphy with two each.
Against Wisconsin Rapids, Tomah trailed 34-9 at halftime before playing even with the Red Raiders in the second half. Murray led with offense with eight points, all scored after halftime. Carlson scored six, Lowry five, Schanhofer and Koboski four and Aisha Eckelberg two. The Timberwolves were eight of 15 from the foul line.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.