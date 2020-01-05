You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tomah varsity reserve girls winning streak snapped
0 comments

Tomah varsity reserve girls winning streak snapped

{{featured_button_text}}

The Tomah High School girls varsity reserve basketball team had a three-game winning streak snapped Friday in a 31-30 loss to Sparta in a Mississippi Valley Conference contest at Tomah High School.

Tomah’s record dropped to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in the MVC.

The contest was tight throughout with the two teams tied 16-16 at halftime.

Eight different players scored for the Timberwolves. Moriah Murray made a pair of 3-pointers and led the Tomah offense with six points.

Brin Neumann and Sophie Pokela both had five.

Sparta’s Josie Edwards led all scorers with nine points, and teammate Abby Schell added eight.

The Timberwolves were coming off a 56-39 victory at La Crosse Logan Dec. 17. Tomah jumped off to a 26-12 halftime lead and traded baskets with the Rangers after halftime.

Aubrey King had a big game for the Timberwolves. She scored 17 points, a line that included five-of-six from the foul line.

Amanda Lowry scored 13 points, 11 of which came in the first half. Neumann added seven points, and Murray scored six.

Logan’s Mackenzie Sheard led all scorers with 23 points.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
FALL 2019 THS SPORTS AWARDS
Sports

FALL 2019 THS SPORTS AWARDS

Tomah High School athletes were honored for their accomplishments during the 2019 fall sports season. Photos on the page represent awards give…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News