Tomah varsity reserve girls winning streak snapped

The Tomah High School girls varsity reserve basketball team had a three-game winning streak snapped Friday in a 31-30 loss to Sparta in a Mississippi Valley Conference contest at Tomah High School.
Tomah’s record dropped to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in the MVC.
The contest was tight throughout with the two teams tied 16-16 at halftime.
Eight different players scored for the Timberwolves. Moriah Murray made a pair of 3-pointers and led the Tomah offense with six points.
Brin Neumann and Sophie Pokela both had five.
Sparta’s Josie Edwards led all scorers with nine points, and teammate Abby Schell added eight.
The Timberwolves were coming off a 56-39 victory at La Crosse Logan Dec. 17. Tomah jumped off to a 26-12 halftime lead and traded baskets with the Rangers after halftime.
Aubrey King had a big game for the Timberwolves. She scored 17 points, a line that included five-of-six from the foul line.
Amanda Lowry scored 13 points, 11 of which came in the first half. Neumann added seven points, and Murray scored six.
Logan’s Mackenzie Sheard led all scorers with 23 points.
