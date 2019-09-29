After winning three of five matches in Baraboo Sept. 21, the Tomah High School volleyball team ran into a brick wall known as La Crosse Aquinas Thursday. Aquinas remained undefeated in the Mississippi Valley Conference after defeating Tomah 25-16, 25-23, 25-15 at Aquinas High School.
Tomah’s MVC record dropped to 3-4.
Tomah was led by 15 digs from Lily Redcloud, eight kills from Lauren Noth and nine assists from Ella Plueger.
Aquinas senior Lexi Donarski posted double-figure stats from the front and back row. She led the Blugolds hitters with 10 kills and filled in the back with 15 digs. Tori Nolte led the team with 21 digs, and Taylor Theusch set up the hitters with 28 assists.
At Baraboo, Tomah gained sweeps over Lancaster and Baraboo and beat Richland Center 2-1. The Timberwolves were swept by McFarland and Mauston.
The Timberwolves host Sparta in an MVC matchup Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Tomah High School. The varsity reserve and junior varsity matches start at 5:30 p.m., followed by the varsity at 7 p.m.
