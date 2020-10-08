Tomah volleyball gets victory at Onalaska

The Tomah High School volleyball team found a way to beat Onalaska — get the Hilltoppers on their own home court.

After two home losses to the Hilltoppers, the Timberwolves traveled to Onalaska Tuesday and a claimed a 25-15, 12-25, 20-25, 25-16, 18-16 victory.

It was the third meeting between the two teams during a COVID-19 season in which comparable opponents have been hard to find. Tomah boosted its overall record 4-5 and its mark against Mississippi Valley Conference opponents to 2-3.

Setter Ella Plueger was the Tomah player who put up the biggest numbers. In addition to her 25 assists, she contributed to the defense with 13 digs and launched four service aces.

Jaylin Rezin led the back row defense with 21 digs.

Lauren Noth had 18 kills, nine digs and one ace; Dannika Koput had 10 kills and 10 digs; and Alyssa Whaley had seven kills and three blocks.

The Timberwolves have home matches scheduled next week against West Salem (Oct. 12) and Holmen Oct. 15).

WIAA Division 1 tournament action begins Thursday, Oct. 22 with regional semifinal matches. Tomah has been assigned to a five-team regional grouping that includes Baraboo, Onalaska, Reedsburg and Holmen.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.