 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tomah volleyball gets victory at Onalaska
0 comments

Tomah volleyball gets victory at Onalaska

{{featured_button_text}}

The Tomah High School volleyball team found a way to beat Onalaska — get the Hilltoppers on their own home court.

After two home losses to the Hilltoppers, the Timberwolves traveled to Onalaska Tuesday and a claimed a 25-15, 12-25, 20-25, 25-16, 18-16 victory.

It was the third meeting between the two teams during a COVID-19 season in which comparable opponents have been hard to find. Tomah boosted its overall record 4-5 and its mark against Mississippi Valley Conference opponents to 2-3.

Setter Ella Plueger was the Tomah player who put up the biggest numbers. In addition to her 25 assists, she contributed to the defense with 13 digs and launched four service aces.

Jaylin Rezin led the back row defense with 21 digs.

Lauren Noth had 18 kills, nine digs and one ace; Dannika Koput had 10 kills and 10 digs; and Alyssa Whaley had seven kills and three blocks.

The Timberwolves have home matches scheduled next week against West Salem (Oct. 12) and Holmen Oct. 15).

WIAA Division 1 tournament action begins Thursday, Oct. 22 with regional semifinal matches. Tomah has been assigned to a five-team regional grouping that includes Baraboo, Onalaska, Reedsburg and Holmen.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sports

DNR seek walleye management input

The Department of Natural Resources will begin updating Wisconsin’s walleye management plan this month through regional public meetings and surveys.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News