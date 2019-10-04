The Tomah High School volleyball team took a major step toward a winning season by notching a 25-17, 25-23, 25-21 victory over Holmen in a Mississippi Valley Conference match Thursday at Holmen High School.
Tomah improved its MVC record to 5-4 and earned its first conference road victory of the season.
Three matches are left on the Timberwolves' schedule, including their final home date of the season Oct. 8 vs. Onalaska and road matches at La Crosse Central and La Crosse Logan. The Timberwolves defeated Central and Logan at home earlier in this year.
Savannah Murphy led the Timberwolves at the net with 12 kills, seven digs and one service ace. Lauren Noth had eight kills, five digs and one ace; Alyssa Whaley had seven kills; Ella Plueger had 25 assists and two aces; and Lily Redcloud had 12 digs.
Braidyn Ruetten led Holmen 10 kills and three aces. Ellie Kline had 18 digs and three aces, and Marissa Pederson had 20 assists.
The contest against Onalaska starts at 5:30 p.m. with the varsity reserve and junior varsity contests, followed by the varsity at 7 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
