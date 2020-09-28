 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tomah volleyball rallies past Aquinas
0 comments

Tomah volleyball rallies past Aquinas

{{featured_button_text}}

The Tomah High School volleyball team notched its first Mississippi Valley Conference victory of the season with a 10-25, 25-16, 19-25, 25-15, 15-13 victory over La Crosse Aquinas Thursday at the THS gymnasium.

Tomah improved to 1-2 in the MVC and 3-2 overall.

The match was moved into the auxiliary gymnasium for the fifth game after revised procedures for fan entry caused condensation to form on the main gymnasium floor.

Dannika Koput had a big overall match for the Timberwolves with 13 kills and 15 digs.

Lauren Noth led the Timberwolves' hitters with 17 kills and nine digs.

Ella Plueger had 26 assists and 10 digs, while Asha Eckelberg had 15 assists.

Alyssa Whaley had nine kills, three aces and four blocks, and Hannah Walters had 10 digs.

The Blugolds (2-2, 1-2) were led by junior Jacy Weisbrod’s 23 kills. Junior Bailey Theusch added 20 digs, and sophomore Macy Donarski 44 assists.

Tomah's next home match is Monday, Oct. 5 vs. Portage. The varsity reserve and junior varsity matches start at 5:30 p.m. followed by the varsity at 7 p.m.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sports

Tomah girls win MVC golf finale

Led by medalist Sophie Pokela, the Tomah High School girls golf team shot a combined 335 to win Monday’s Mississippi Valley Conference meet at…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News