Tomah volleyball rallies past Aquinas

The Tomah High School volleyball team notched its first Mississippi Valley Conference victory of the season with a 10-25, 25-16, 19-25, 25-15, 15-13 victory over La Crosse Aquinas Thursday at the THS gymnasium.

Tomah improved to 1-2 in the MVC and 3-2 overall.

The match was moved into the auxiliary gymnasium for the fifth game after revised procedures for fan entry caused condensation to form on the main gymnasium floor.

Dannika Koput had a big overall match for the Timberwolves with 13 kills and 15 digs.

Lauren Noth led the Timberwolves' hitters with 17 kills and nine digs.

Ella Plueger had 26 assists and 10 digs, while Asha Eckelberg had 15 assists.

Alyssa Whaley had nine kills, three aces and four blocks, and Hannah Walters had 10 digs.

The Blugolds (2-2, 1-2) were led by junior Jacy Weisbrod’s 23 kills. Junior Bailey Theusch added 20 digs, and sophomore Macy Donarski 44 assists.

Tomah's next home match is Monday, Oct. 5 vs. Portage. The varsity reserve and junior varsity matches start at 5:30 p.m. followed by the varsity at 7 p.m.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

