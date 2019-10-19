Tomah's hopes of a winning Mississippi Valley Conference volleyball season ran aground in La Crosse last week. The Timberwolves lost a pair of 3-0 decisions at La Crosse Central and La Crosse Logan and finished with a 6-6 record in the MVC. They were 5-1 at home and 1-5 on the road.
Central handed the Timberwolves a 25-16, 25-22, 25-22 setback Tuesday. Savannah Murphy had 10 kills to lead Tomah, and Lauren Noth added eight. Courtney Leis had 11 assists and Lily Redcloud had 10 digs.
Elle Shuda and Avery Veenendall had 17 and 14 assists, respectively, for Central, which also got 16 digs from Cleo Tillman.
The Timberwolves were defeated by Logan Thursday 25-23, 25-23, 25-21.
Tomah was led by a 12-kill performance from Murphy. Leis and Ella Plueger combined for 24 assists, and Redcloud led the team’s defense with 13 digs.
Marissa Kleman — a UW-Milwaukee recruit — recorded her 1,000th career kill for Logan, which finished 7-5 in the MVC. She finalized the night with a game-high 19 kills while adding eight digs and four blocks.
Tomah will hit the road for the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoff. The Timberwolves were assigned the ninth seed and will travel Thursday, Oct. 24 to eighth-seeded Reedsburg in a Regional semifinal. The winner travels to Waunakee for an Oct. 26 regional final. Waunakee got the number-one seed and a first-round bye.
