Tomah volleyball squad loses opener to Onalaska

It wasn't volleyball as usual.
Players wore masks.
There was no student section.
Teams didn't switch sides between sets.
Substitutes elbow bumped instead of clasping hands.
Players sat socially distanced apart on the bench.
But despite all the changes, the Tomah Timberwolves welcomed the chance to play their season opener Thursday. The result was a 25-23, 25-19, 21-25, 25-10 loss to Onalaska in the Tomah High School gymnasium.
The start of the season was delayed three weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Mississippi Valley Conference schools are moving forward without La Crosse Central and La Crosse Logan for the 2020 season.
A big change was the composition of the crowd. Only immediate family members and news media were allowed to attend, which meant Tomah's normally raucous student section was absent.
The Timberwolves had chances in the first the two sets. In the first set, they had leads of 12-9 and 22-20, and in the second set, they rallied from a 5-1 deficit to take a brief 11-10 lead.
Tomah jumped off to a 15-6 advantage in the third set and had to withstand a late Hilltoppers' rally before Tomah's Alyssa Whaley notched the 25th point by slamming a kill off an Onalaska block.
The match was tied 5-5 in the third set before the Hilltoppers took off on a decisive run that decided the match.
Whaley led the Timberwolves' hitting attack with eight kills and two blocks. Jenna Tracy had six kills and two blocks, and Lauren Noth added six kills.
Ella Plueger had 16 assists, and Jaylin Rezin had 10 digs.
Claire Pedretti led the Hilltoppers with 16 kills. Ava Smith had 14 kills, Carly Skemp had 22 assists, and Olivia Gamoke led Onalaska's defense with 36 digs.
The Timberwolves have home matches scheduled against La Crosse Aquinas Sept. 24 and Mauston Sept. 28. Both matches start with junior varsity and varsity reserve matches at 5:30 p.m. followed by the varsity at 7 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!