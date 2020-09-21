Tomah volleyball squad loses opener to Onalaska

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It wasn't volleyball as usual.

Players wore masks.

There was no student section.

Teams didn't switch sides between sets.

Substitutes elbow bumped instead of clasping hands.

Players sat socially distanced apart on the bench.

But despite all the changes, the Tomah Timberwolves welcomed the chance to play their season opener Thursday. The result was a 25-23, 25-19, 21-25, 25-10 loss to Onalaska in the Tomah High School gymnasium.

The start of the season was delayed three weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Mississippi Valley Conference schools are moving forward without La Crosse Central and La Crosse Logan for the 2020 season.

A big change was the composition of the crowd. Only immediate family members and news media were allowed to attend, which meant Tomah's normally raucous student section was absent.

The Timberwolves had chances in the first the two sets. In the first set, they had leads of 12-9 and 22-20, and in the second set, they rallied from a 5-1 deficit to take a brief 11-10 lead.